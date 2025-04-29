    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Maruti e Vitara Launch Postponed

            Dwij Bhandut

            Dwij Bhandut

            Tuesday 29 April 2025,22:11 PM IST

            The electric version of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara was tipped for a May 2025 launch. However, the same has been reportedly delayed, with the timeline pushed to the second half of this year. The Creta EV rival may launch sometime in September, which is when deliveries will likely begin. A Toyota derivative could possibly make way as the badge-engineered version.

            Debuted in India during the Auto Expo 2025, the e Vitara is confirmed to get two battery pack options, viz. 49KWh and 61kWh, with the latter returning a claimed range of 500km per charge. Since Maruti Suzuki is known for robust aftersales services and brand value in India, we take that the timeline has been extended to establish a wider network of charging stations, given the brand’s track record of market-readiness.

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
            Maruti Suzukie Vitara ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All Maruti Suzuki CarsUpcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars
            Maruti Suzuki | e Vitara | Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Maruti e Vitara Launch Postponed

            Maruti e Vitara Launch Postponed

            By Dwij Bhandut04/29/2025 20:14:50

            The e Vitara will get two battery pack options, viz. 49kWh and 61kWh.

            MY25 BYD Seal Launched at Rs. 41 Lakh

            MY25 BYD Seal Launched at Rs. 41 Lakh

            By Dwij Bhandut04/29/2025 20:01:39

            The 2025 BYD Seal can be booked for a token of Rs. 1.25 lakh.

            Range Rover Evoque Autobiography Launched at Rs. 69.50 Lakh

            Range Rover Evoque Autobiography Launched at Rs. 69.50 Lakh

            By Jay Shah04/29/2025 12:22:29

            JLR India has just dropped the curtain on the 2025 model year pricing for the Range Rover Evoque, and the luxury SUV is now priced at Rs.69.50 lakh for both its petrol and diesel iterations.

            Kia Reaches Production Milestone: 15 Lakh Units Surpassed

            Kia Reaches Production Milestone: 15 Lakh Units Surpassed

            By Dwij Bhandut04/28/2025 16:53:42

            Kia Seltos takes a bigger chunk of the pie, with over 7 lakh units produced.

            MG Windsor EV Long Range version coming soon

            MG Windsor EV Long Range version coming soon

            By Jay Shah04/28/2025 13:59:46

            JSW MG Motor India is all set to expand the Windsor EV line-up with the introduction of a new long-range version. To be launched soon with a bigger 50kWh battery pack, the Windsor EV Long Range will be sold alongside the existing variants.

            All Maruti Suzuki Cars to Get 6 Airbags as Standard

            All Maruti Suzuki Cars to Get 6 Airbags as Standard

            By Dwij Bhandut04/27/2025 17:11:35

            The Alto K10, Celerio, WagonR, and the Swift currently get six airbags as standard.

            MG Majestor India Launch in May

            MG Majestor India Launch in May

            By Dwij Bhandut04/26/2025 17:20:44

            The MG Majestor will rival the Toyota Fortuner.

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.11 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV700

            Mahindra XUV700

            ₹ 13.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra BE 6

            Mahindra BE 6

            ₹ 18.90 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Skoda Kylaq

            Skoda Kylaq

            ₹ 7.89 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Lamborghini Temerario

            Lamborghini Temerario

            ₹ 6.00 - 7.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            MG Cyberster

            MG Cyberster

            ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Kia Carens 2025

            Kia Carens 2025

            ₹ 11.00 - 21.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Tata Altroz facelift

            Tata Altroz facelift

            ₹ 7.00 - 11.50 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Volkswagen Golf GTI

            Volkswagen Golf GTI

            ₹ 45.00 - 50.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Tata Harrier EV

            Tata Harrier EV

            ₹ 24.00 - 28.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2025
            Skoda Elroq

            Skoda Elroq

            ₹ 25.00 - 35.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2025
            MG Majestor

            MG Majestor

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2025
            Skoda Kodiaq

            Skoda Kodiaq

            ₹ 46.89 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

            ₹ 49.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia EV6

            Kia EV6

            ₹ 65.97 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Aston Martin Vanquish

            Aston Martin Vanquish

            ₹ 8.85 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680

            Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680

            ₹ 4.20 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars