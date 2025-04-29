Maruti e Vitara Launch Postponed

The electric version of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara was tipped for a May 2025 launch. However, the same has been reportedly delayed, with the timeline pushed to the second half of this year. The Creta EV rival may launch sometime in September, which is when deliveries will likely begin. A Toyota derivative could possibly make way as the badge-engineered version.

Debuted in India during the Auto Expo 2025, the e Vitara is confirmed to get two battery pack options, viz. 49KWh and 61kWh, with the latter returning a claimed range of 500km per charge. Since Maruti Suzuki is known for robust aftersales services and brand value in India, we take that the timeline has been extended to establish a wider network of charging stations, given the brand’s track record of market-readiness.

