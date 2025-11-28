Maruti e Vitara India Launch Confirmed for 2 December

Maruti Suzuki has officially confirmed the launch date of its first electric SUV for India, the e Vitara. The EV will make its market debut on 2 December, marking the brand’s entry into the mass-market electric SUV segment.

The e Vitara will be manufactured at Maruti Suzuki’s Gujarat facility and will be offered with two battery pack options - 48.8kWh and 61.1kWh. Both versions will use a front-wheel-drive setup, and the larger battery is expected to deliver a claimed range of up to 500km on a full charge.

In terms of features, Maruti is preparing a well-rounded package. Expected equipment includes LED headlamps, a sunroof, ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, and connected-car technology through Suzuki Connect. The e Vitara will also be offered with Level 2 ADAS, bringing the brand up to speed with segment rivals.

Inside, the cabin is likely to feature a modern layout with a digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen infotainment system, and premium touches to differentiate it from the standard Vitara. With the e Vitara, Maruti Suzuki will finally step into the fast-growing electric SUV category and take on upcoming rivals in the mid-size electric space. More details, along with variant breakdowns and pricing, will be revealed as the launch date approaches on 2 December.

Maruti Suzuki | e Vitara | Maruti Suzuki e Vitara