Maruti Dzire Secures 5-star Bharat NCAP Safety Rating

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire has solidified its reputation for safety, clinching a full five-star rating in the recent Bharat NCAP crash tests. This achievement further bolsters the compact sedan's credentials, following its impressive five-star Global NCAP rating secured last November. The Dzire consistently demonstrates its commitment to passenger protection, reinforcing its position as a reliable choice for Indian families.

In the rigorous Bharat NCAP evaluations, the Dzire garnered an impressive 29.46 out of a possible 32 points for adult occupant protection. Similarly, for child occupant protection, the sedan scored a strong 41.57 out of 49 points. The safety-equipped test model featured crucial elements like six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and seat belt reminders with pre-tensioners.

Currently, the Maruti Dzire is available in India with petrol and CNG powertrain options, paired with manual and AMT gearboxes, starting from an ex-showroom price of Rs. 6.84 lakh.

