            Maruti Brezza Urbano Edition prices announced

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Friday 12 July 2024,15:04 PM IST

            Previously leaked info hinted at Maruti Suzuki working on a special edition of the Brezza, called the Urbano Edition. We have now got our hands on the prices of this iteration, which is offered only in the entry-level and mid-spec variants.

            The Maruti Brezza Urbano Edition is available in two variants, namely LXi and VXi, with prices starting at Rs. 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). In the LXi variant, the Urbano Edition brings along additional features in the form of a wheel arch kit, side moulding, front and rear skid plates, chrome insert for the grille, garnish for the fog lights, reverse parking camera, and a touchscreen infotainment system.

            The VXi variant of the new Brezza Urbano Edition gets more features compared to the standard variant, including 3D floor mats, number plate frame, metal sill guards, dashboard garnish, reverse parking camera, wheel arch kit, side moulding, and fog lights.

            Notably, the aforementioned accessory packs for the Maruti Brezza come at a premium of Rs. 18,500 for the VXi variant and Rs. 42,000 for the LXi variant. Mechanically, the sub-four-metre SUV remains unchanged.

