            Maruti Alto K10 and S-Presso get ESP as standard

            Haji Chakralwale

            Haji Chakralwale

            Tuesday 20 August 2024,14:39 PM IST

            Maruti Suzuki has improved the safety suite of its entry-level hatchback, the Alto K10 and the S-Presso. Both the models now get the Electronic Stability Program (ESP) as standard across the range.

            With the inclusion of the ESP in the Alto K10 and the S-Presso, all Maruti cars now have this safety feature as standard. The standard safety package also includes dual airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, engine immobiliser, and a collapsible steering column.

            Commenting on the occasion, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The addition of Electronic Stability Program as a standard feature on Maruti Suzuki product portfolio aligns with our endeavour to democratize advanced features and it significantly increases the value proposition of our vehicles. This is a step towards ensuring that our customers enjoy enhanced safety through improved driving confidence regardless of the model they choose. At Maruti Suzuki, we believe that advanced technology should be accessible to all, and this reinforces our commitment to delivering high-quality vehicles that cater to the diverse needs of Indian consumers.'

            Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
            Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
            All Maruti Suzuki CarsUpcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars
            Maruti Suzuki | Alto K10 | Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 | S-Presso | Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

