    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Maruti achieves new production milestone

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Monday 23 December 2024,19:11 PM IST

            Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced a production milestone of two million vehicles in a calendar year for the first time in its history. This makes Maruti Suzuki the only OEM in India to achieve this significant milestone in passenger vehicle production*. Maruti Suzuki also became the first among Suzuki Motor Corporation’s global automobile manufacturing facilities to reach this landmark.

            Ertiga was the 2 millionth vehicle to be rolled out from the production line at the company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Manesar, Haryana. Of the 2 million vehicles, almost 60% were manufactured in Haryana and 40% in Gujarat. Baleno, Fronx, Ertiga, WagonR and Brezza were the top 5 manufactured vehicles during the calendar year 2024.

            On attaining this significant milestone, Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The 2 million production milestone is a testament to India’s manufacturing potential and our dedication to ‘Make in India’ initiative. This achievement reflects our commitment, alongside our supplier and dealer partners, to driving economic growth, supporting nation building, and making India’s automobile industry self-reliant and globally competitive. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our customers, employees, and value chain partners for their continued support and for being an integral part of this historic journey.”

            Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
            Maruti SuzukiErtiga ₹ 8.69 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Maruti Suzuki CarsUpcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars
            Maruti Suzuki | Maruti Suzuki Ertiga | Ertiga

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Maruti achieves new production milestone

            Maruti achieves new production milestone

            By Desirazu Venkat12/23/2024 19:10:11

            The two millionth car was an Ertiga produced in Manesar

            Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 SUV India launch on 9 January

            Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 SUV India launch on 9 January

            By Jay Shah12/23/2024 14:03:51

            Mercedes-Benz India will launch the EQS 450 SUV in India on 9 January, 2025.

            2025 Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) contenders announced

            2025 Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) contenders announced

            By Jay Shah12/22/2024 09:47:42

            The contender list of the 2025 Indian Car Of The Year has now been announced.

            Citroen announces year-end discounts for 3 models

            Citroen announces year-end discounts for 3 models

            By Jay Shah12/22/2024 09:18:11

            Citroen C3, Aircross, and Basalt get year-end discount offers.

            2025 Range Rover launched in India; Prices start at Rs. 1.45 crore

            2025 Range Rover launched in India; Prices start at Rs. 1.45 crore

            By CarTrade Editorial Team12/20/2024 19:22:46

            It is available in petrol and diesel powertrains

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara to make India debut at Bharat Mobility Expo

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara to make India debut at Bharat Mobility Expo

            By Jay Shah12/20/2024 13:52:57

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara to be showcased at Bharat Mobility Expo.

            Kia Syros unveiled in India; bookings open on 3 January

            Kia Syros unveiled in India; bookings open on 3 January

            By CarTrade Editorial Team12/19/2024 19:23:21

            The Syros is being offered across six variants, 2 engine options. Bookings will open on 3 Janaury

            Featured Cars

            Maruti Suzuki Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki Dzire

            ₹ 6.79 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Be 6

            Mahindra Be 6

            ₹ 18.90 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Curvv

            Tata Curvv

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Punch

            Tata Punch

            ₹ 6.13 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Skoda Kylaq

            Skoda Kylaq

            ₹ 7.89 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power

            Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power

            ₹ 3.04 - 5.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            BMW New X3

            BMW New X3

            ₹ 65.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2025
            MG Cyberster

            MG Cyberster

            ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            Tata Harrier EV

            Tata Harrier EV

            ₹ 24.00 - 28.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            Tata Sierra EV

            Tata Sierra EV

            ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            MG Mifa 9

            MG Mifa 9

            ₹ 1.00 - 1.10 Crore

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Hyundai Creta EV

            Hyundai Creta EV

            ₹ 22.00 - 26.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2025
            Toyota Camry

            Toyota Camry

            ₹ 48.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Honda Amaze

            Honda Amaze

            ₹ 8.04 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Audi Q7

            Audi Q7

            ₹ 88.66 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XEV 9e

            Mahindra XEV 9e

            ₹ 21.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Be 6

            Mahindra Be 6

            ₹ 18.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars