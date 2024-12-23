Maruti achieves new production milestone

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced a production milestone of two million vehicles in a calendar year for the first time in its history. This makes Maruti Suzuki the only OEM in India to achieve this significant milestone in passenger vehicle production*. Maruti Suzuki also became the first among Suzuki Motor Corporation’s global automobile manufacturing facilities to reach this landmark.

Ertiga was the 2 millionth vehicle to be rolled out from the production line at the company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Manesar, Haryana. Of the 2 million vehicles, almost 60% were manufactured in Haryana and 40% in Gujarat. Baleno, Fronx, Ertiga, WagonR and Brezza were the top 5 manufactured vehicles during the calendar year 2024.

On attaining this significant milestone, Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The 2 million production milestone is a testament to India’s manufacturing potential and our dedication to ‘Make in India’ initiative. This achievement reflects our commitment, alongside our supplier and dealer partners, to driving economic growth, supporting nation building, and making India’s automobile industry self-reliant and globally competitive. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our customers, employees, and value chain partners for their continued support and for being an integral part of this historic journey.”

