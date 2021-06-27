Please Tell Us Your City

      Mahindra XUV700 teased; to get auto booster headlamps and a panoramic sunroof

      Jay Shah

      Jay Shah

      Sunday 27 June 2021,20:16 PM IST

      Mahindra has begun with the official teaser images and videos of the upcoming XUV700 SUV. Expected to be launched in the coming months, the teasers confirm two features – Auto Booster Headlamps and a large sunroof that the brand prefers to call ‘Skyroof’.

      Headlight

      Since the showcasing of the XUV700 at the 2020 Auto Expo, there have been several sightings of the test mules of the SUV. Earlier this year the carmaker revealed the ‘XUV700’ nameplate. The XUV700 will replace the current-gen XUV500 that will be discontinued temporarily. 

      Sunroof/Moonroof

      Talking about the newly revealed features, the Auto Booster Headlamps is an additional set of lights that will be activated automatically as the car surpasses the speed of 80kmph. With the Skyroof, Mahindra claims the biggest sunroof in the segment with a size of 1360mm and 870mm. 

      The XUV700 will be offered in both petrol and diesel powertrains with a manual and automatic gearbox. An all-wheel-drive option is also likely to be offered on the higher-spec variants. 

      Besides this, Mahindra is offering huge discounts across its model range this month; details of which can be read here.

      Mahindra XUV700
      Mahindra | XUV700 | Mahindra XUV700

