    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Mahindra XUV700 select variant prices slashed

            Haji Chakralwale

            Haji Chakralwale

            Thursday 15 August 2024,15:00 PM IST

            Mahindra has revised the prices of select variants of its flagship SUV, the XUV700. With this, a few variants have incurred a massive price cut of up to Rs. 70,000. This has come after reducing the prices of the top-spec versions of the XUV700 last month.

            The most significant price cut of Rs. 70,000 has been done to the AX7 diesel AT 7S variant of the XUV700. Then, the AX5 petrol MT 7S, AX5 petrol MT 7S with ESP, and AX5 diesel MT 7S have incurred a uniform price cut of Rs. 50,000.

            Meanwhile, the AX3 diesel AT 7S and AX5 Diesel AT 5S have received a price reduction of Rs. 20,000. With this, the Mahindra XUV700 now ranges between Rs. 13.99 lakh and Rs. 26.04 lakh (ex-showroom).

            Mahindra XUV700
            MahindraXUV700 ₹ 13.99 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Mahindra CarsUpcoming Mahindra Cars
            Mahindra | XUV700 | Mahindra XUV700

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            1,600 units of Maruti Fronx shipped to Japan

            1,600 units of Maruti Fronx shipped to Japan

            By Haji Chakralwale08/16/2024 12:15:54

            Maruti Suzuki has begun the export of its popular crossover, the Fronx to Japan. The Baleno-based model was first introduced in India last year and since then, it has garnered immense popularity among Indian buyers.

            Mahindra XUV700 select variant prices slashed

            Mahindra XUV700 select variant prices slashed

            By Haji Chakralwale08/15/2024 10:04:18

            Mahindra has reduced the prices of the select variants of its popular SUV, the XUV700.

            Mahindra Thar Roxx prices and variant details revealed

            Mahindra Thar Roxx prices and variant details revealed

            By Jay Shah08/15/2024 12:20:45

            The prices and features of select variants of Mahindra Thar Roxx have been revealed.

            Mahindra Thar Roxx launched in India at Rs. 12.99 lakh

            Mahindra Thar Roxx launched in India at Rs. 12.99 lakh

            By Jay Shah08/14/2024 22:48:00

            The Thar Roxx has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

            Mercedes-Benz GLE300d AMG Line launched at Rs. 97.85 lakh

            Mercedes-Benz GLE300d AMG Line launched at Rs. 97.85 lakh

            By Haji Chakralwale08/14/2024 09:50:52

            Mercedes-Benz GLE300d AMG Line has been launched in India at a price tag of Rs. 97.85 lakh (ex-showroom).

            Kia EV9 and new Carnival to launch in India on 3 October

            Kia EV9 and new Carnival to launch in India on 3 October

            By Jay Shah08/14/2024 09:48:25

            The Kia EV9 and new-gen Kia Carnival will be launched in India on 3 October.

            Audi Q8 facelift India launch on 22 August

            Audi Q8 facelift India launch on 22 August

            By Jay Shah08/13/2024 17:22:47

            Audi India will launch the Q8 facelift on 22 August, 2024.

            Featured Cars

            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            ₹ 12.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Citroen Basalt

            Citroen Basalt

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Curvv EV

            Tata Curvv EV

            ₹ 17.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.51 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Audi Q8 facelift

            Audi Q8 facelift

            ₹ 1.25 - 1.50 Crore

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            Tata Curvv

            Tata Curvv

            ₹ 15.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Mercedes-Benz EQS Maybach

            Mercedes-Benz EQS Maybach

            ₹ 3.05 - 3.75 Crore

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            MG Windsor EV

            MG Windsor EV

            ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Hyundai Alcazar facelift

            Hyundai Alcazar facelift

            ₹ 17.00 - 22.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            ₹ 7.00 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Kia New EV9

            Kia New EV9

            ₹ 90.00 Lakh - 1.20 Crore

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            Kia New Carnival

            Kia New Carnival

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            ₹ 12.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Lamborghini Urus SE

            Lamborghini Urus SE

            ₹ 4.57 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Citroen Basalt

            Citroen Basalt

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz CLE cabriolet

            Mercedes-Benz CLE cabriolet

            ₹ 1.10 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe

            Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe

            ₹ 1.10 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars