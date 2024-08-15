Mahindra XUV700 select variant prices slashed

Mahindra has revised the prices of select variants of its flagship SUV, the XUV700. With this, a few variants have incurred a massive price cut of up to Rs. 70,000. This has come after reducing the prices of the top-spec versions of the XUV700 last month.

The most significant price cut of Rs. 70,000 has been done to the AX7 diesel AT 7S variant of the XUV700. Then, the AX5 petrol MT 7S, AX5 petrol MT 7S with ESP, and AX5 diesel MT 7S have incurred a uniform price cut of Rs. 50,000.

Meanwhile, the AX3 diesel AT 7S and AX5 Diesel AT 5S have received a price reduction of Rs. 20,000. With this, the Mahindra XUV700 now ranges between Rs. 13.99 lakh and Rs. 26.04 lakh (ex-showroom).

