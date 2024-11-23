Mahindra XUV700 prices hiked

Select variants of Mahindra XUV700 have received a price bump of up to Rs. 50,000 with immediate effect.

The top-spec AX7 and AX7L variants have received a price increase of Rs. 50,000. Meanwhile, the AX7 petrol AT 7S, AX7 petrol AT 6S, AX7L petrol AT 7S, AX7L petrol AT 6S, AX7 diesel AT 7S, AX7 diesel AT 6S, AX7 diesel AT 7S 4WD, AX7L diesel MT 7S, and the AX7L diesel MT 6S versions have become costlier by Rs. 30,000.

It is also to be noted that the prices of the AX7 petrol MT 7S, AX7 petrol MT 6S, AX7 diesel MT 7S, and the AX7 diesel MT 6S versions remain the same.

Presently, the XUV700 has a starting price of Rs. 13.99 lakh and go up to Rs. 25.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

