Mahindra XUV700 gets 2 new exterior shades

The Mahindra XUV700 has surpassed the two lakh production milestone. And with this, the brand has added two new colours to the palette. The SUV is now available in Sienna Brown and Deep Forest colours.

The XUV700 continues to be offered in Napoli Black, Dazzling Silver, Electric Blue, Everest White, Midnight Black, Red Rage, and Blaze Edition.

In terms of powertrain, the Mahindra XUV700 can be had in 2.0-litre turbo petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines. Both engines are available with manual and automatic gearboxes. Currently, the XUV700 range starts from Rs. 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

