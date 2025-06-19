Mahindra XUV700 Facelift to Get Triple-Screen Display!

Mahindra has begun testing the facelifted version of the XUV700 SUV in full swing. Recent spy pictures of the SUV have confirmed plenty of new details, including some exterior and interior revisions.

As per the spy picture, the XUV700 facelift will get a revised dashboard layout with three screens, and a two-spoke steering wheel. Both these features have been seen before with the Mahindra XEV 9e, which is a coupe electric SUV based on the XUV700.

On the outside, the facelifted XUV700 will feature a new set of headlamps and LED DRLs, revised front and rear bumpers, redesigned tailgate, new LED tail lights with a light bar, and a new set of alloy wheels.

In addition to the key feature observed in the test mule here, the new Mahindra XUV700 may arrive with an updated ADAS suite, rear sun blinds, auto park function, and a panoramic sunroof with mood lighting.

