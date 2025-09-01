Mahindra XUV700 facelift spied

Mahindra’s popular XUV700 SUV has been spotted testing in heavily camouflaged form, with one particularly notable detail. The absence of an exhaust pipe on the test mule, which hints at the possibility of an upcoming electric version alongside the internal combustion model.

Despite the disguise, spy shots reveal a sharper exterior. Expect a revised multi-slat grille and sleeker LED projector headlamps along with reworked LED DRLs, tweaked bumpers, a refreshed tail-gate, tail-lamps and a new set of alloy wheels to give the facelift a more modern stance.

Inside, the standout feature is a triple-screen dashboard layout, an upgrade over the current dual-screen setup. One screen each for infotainment, instrumentation and co-driver display, likely borrowed from the XEV 9e electric model. The facelift may also include ventilated second-row seats and an enhanced ADAS suite.

Mahindra seems to be following a staged strategy launching the refreshed ICE XUV700 first, followed by an electric variant using the same camouflage setup. Mechanically, the facelift is expected to retain the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engines, with manual and automatic options and AWD likely carrying over.

