Mahindra XUV700 Ebony launched at Rs. 19.64 lakh

Following the launch of the Scoprio N Carbon, Mahindra has now launched the XUV700 Ebony, starting at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 19.64 lakh, (ex-showroom). Like its sibling, this special edition of the XUV700 gets a blacked-out treatment inside-out.

Visually, the XUV700 Ebony gets a gloss black grille, 18-inch black alloys, a de-chromed windowline, and ‘Ebony’ emblem on driver door and tailgate. Besides this, the Napoli Black hue that was previously offered with the SUV is now replaced by Stealth Black that has more shimmer.

The beige elements of the XUV700’s cabin have been swapped with black inserts. Similarly, the upholstery is draped in black leatherette, along with dark grey stitching. Since the Ebony is based on the top-spec AX7 and AX7L variants, it comes loaded with features such as a panoramic sunroof, powered driver seat, twin 10.25-inch dashboard-mounted displays, wireless charging pad, and Level 2 ADAS.

The Ebony is offered with petrol and diesel engine options, paired either with manual and automatic transmission systems.

