  • location
    Type your location
    • Recently Viewed
        Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Mahindra XUV400 launched at Rs 15.99 lakh; bookings to open from 26 January

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Monday 16 January 2023,17:19 PM IST

            Mahindra has launched the XUV400 at a starting price of Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Available across two variants, EC and EL, the electric SUV can be had in two battery pack options – 34.5kWh and 39.4kWh. Furthermore, the bookings will open on 26 January and the aforementioned prices are introductory and applicable only for the first 5,000 bookings for each variant. 

            Mahindra XUV400 Left Rear Three Quarter

            The Mahindra XUV400 EC variant is powered by a 34.5kWh battery whereas the EL trim makes use of a 39.4kWh battery. While both the variants produce 150bhp and 310Nm of torque, the claimed range is 375km and 456km, respectively. The charging options include 3.3kW and 7.2kW chargers. 

            Visually, the Mahindra XUV400 gets a body-coloured front grille, 16-inch alloy wheels, and redesigned tail lamp clusters. The colour options on the Mahindra XUV400 include Arctic Blue, Everest White, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black, and Infinity Blue. 

            Mahindra XUV400 Dashboard

            Inside, the key highlights of the cabin of the Mahindra XUV400 four-way adjustable driver seat, leatherette upholstery, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, auto headlamps, a touchscreen infotainment system, and an electric sunroof. 

            The variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Mahindra XUV400 are as follows.

            Mahindra XUV400 EC 3.3kW – Rs 15.99 lakh

            Mahindra XUV400 EC 7.2kW – Rs 16.49 lakh

            Mahindra XUV400 ECL 7.2kW – Rs 18.99 lakh

            Mahindra XUV400
            Mahindra XUV400 ₹ 15.99 Lakh Onwards
            All Mahindra CarsUpcoming Mahindra Cars
            Mahindra | XUV400 | Mahindra XUV400

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Mahindra Scorpio-N prices increased by up to Rs 1.35 lakh

            Mahindra Scorpio-N prices increased by up to Rs 1.35 lakh

            By Aditya Nadkarni01/16/2023 18:36:59

            Mahindra has hiked the prices of the Scorpio-N range by up to Rs 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The increased prices, which are valid with immediate effect, are applicable to select variants of the SUV.

            Mahindra XUV400 launched at Rs 15.99 lakh; bookings to open from 26 January

            Mahindra XUV400 launched at Rs 15.99 lakh; bookings to open from 26 January

            By Jay Shah01/16/2023 17:19:26

            Mahindra XUV400 launched at Rs 15.99 lakh; bookings to open from 26 January

            Tata Motors unveils Altroz i-CNG at Auto Expo 2023

            Tata Motors unveils Altroz i-CNG at Auto Expo 2023

            By Nikhil Puthran01/14/2023 00:43:23

            The update is limited to the addition of an i-CNG kit

            2023 MG Hector facelift — First Look CT

            2023 MG Hector facelift — First Look CT

            By Ninad Ambre01/13/2023 14:58:09

            MG first entered the Indian market with the Hector SUV. That was back in 2019 and now in 2023, we have the latest version of it. The Hector SUV forms the backbone of MG Motor's sales in the country, of course, backed up by its cousin — the Astor. Still, it’s the Hector that has hit a major sales landmark with one lakh units sold. Hence it's crucial to keep such an important product afresh and up-to-date to keep up with the competition. That's what this latest iteration of the Hector will do. So now, let's see what the latest model of the SUV has to offer which came in with the tagline as "India's first internet SUV" and "it’s a human thing".

            Tata Motors reveals Punch i-CNG at the Auto Expo 2023

            Tata Motors reveals Punch i-CNG at the Auto Expo 2023

            By Haji Chakralwale01/12/2023 18:51:02

            Tata Motors has strengthened its CNG-powered vehicle portfolio by revealing yet another model in CNG, this time it is the micro-SUV, Punch. The Punch i-CNG was showcased alongside the Altroz i-CNG. And we expect the brand to introduce both CNG models soon in India.

            Lexus India reveals fifth generation RX in India; bookings open

            Lexus India reveals fifth generation RX in India; bookings open

            By Haji Chakralwale01/12/2023 18:19:36

            Lexus India unveiled the fifth generation RX in India at the Auto Expo 2023. It is available in the country with two variants RX350h Luxury Hybrid and RX500h F-Sport Performance. The bookings have commenced following the reveal at the event.

            Hyundai Ioniq 5 launched in India at Rs 44.95 lakh

            Hyundai Ioniq 5 launched in India at Rs 44.95 lakh

            By Haji Chakralwale01/12/2023 17:39:56

            Hyundai India officially launched its premium electric offering, Ioniq 5 in India at the Auto Expo 2023. The electric crossover is priced at Rs 44.95 lakh (ex-showroom), however, this price is introductory and is only applicable to the first 500 bookings.

            Featured Cars

            Mahindra Thar

            Mahindra Thar

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio-N

            Mahindra Scorpio-N

            ₹ 12.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            ₹ 10.45 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Toyota Innova Hycross

            Toyota Innova Hycross

            ₹ 18.30 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW X7 Facelift

            BMW X7 Facelift

            ₹ 1.20 - 2.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Hyundai Aura 2023

            Hyundai Aura 2023

            ₹ 7.00 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift

            Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift

            ₹ 5.50 - 9.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Kia Seltos Facelift

            Kia Seltos Facelift

            ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Tata Harrier EV

            Tata Harrier EV

            ₹ 22.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Tata Curvv ICE

            Tata Curvv ICE

            ₹ 15.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Tata Harrier Facelift

            Tata Harrier Facelift

            ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Tata Safari Facelift

            Tata Safari Facelift

            ₹ 16.00 - 17.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Mahindra XUV400

            Mahindra XUV400

            ₹ 15.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            MG Hector Plus

            MG Hector Plus

            ₹ 17.50 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Ioniq 5

            Hyundai Ioniq 5

            ₹ 44.95 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            MG Hector

            MG Hector

            ₹ 14.73 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

            BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

            ₹ 57.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars