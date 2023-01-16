Mahindra XUV400 launched at Rs 15.99 lakh; bookings to open from 26 January

Mahindra has launched the XUV400 at a starting price of Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Available across two variants, EC and EL, the electric SUV can be had in two battery pack options – 34.5kWh and 39.4kWh. Furthermore, the bookings will open on 26 January and the aforementioned prices are introductory and applicable only for the first 5,000 bookings for each variant.

The Mahindra XUV400 EC variant is powered by a 34.5kWh battery whereas the EL trim makes use of a 39.4kWh battery. While both the variants produce 150bhp and 310Nm of torque, the claimed range is 375km and 456km, respectively. The charging options include 3.3kW and 7.2kW chargers.

Visually, the Mahindra XUV400 gets a body-coloured front grille, 16-inch alloy wheels, and redesigned tail lamp clusters. The colour options on the Mahindra XUV400 include Arctic Blue, Everest White, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black, and Infinity Blue.

Inside, the key highlights of the cabin of the Mahindra XUV400 four-way adjustable driver seat, leatherette upholstery, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, auto headlamps, a touchscreen infotainment system, and an electric sunroof.

The variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Mahindra XUV400 are as follows.

Mahindra XUV400 EC 3.3kW – Rs 15.99 lakh

Mahindra XUV400 EC 7.2kW – Rs 16.49 lakh

Mahindra XUV400 ECL 7.2kW – Rs 18.99 lakh

Mahindra XUV400 ₹ 15.99 Lakh Onwards

Mahindra | XUV400 | Mahindra XUV400