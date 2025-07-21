Mahindra XUV 3XO AX5 Variants Get Rs. 20,000 Price Cut

Mahindra has reduced prices of the XUV 3XO AX5 petrol models, with both manual and automatic versions now Rs 20,000 cheaper.

This move follows the introduction of three new variants in the XUV 3XO lineup - REVX M, REVX M (O) and REVX A. Launched earlier in July, it is positioned between the AX5 and AX5L trims. The REVX A adds new features and may have prompted the price adjustment to maintain clear differentiation among variants.

The XUV 3XO is available with two petrol engines and one diesel unit. The base 1.2‑litre petrol engine makes 110bhp and 200Nm, while the turbo‑charged TGDi petrol ups output to 129bhp and 230Nm. The 1.5‑litre diesel engine delivers 115bhp and 300Nm.

The transmission options include a six‑speed manual gearbox across all engines. The petrol TGDi variant gets a six‑speed torque converter automatic, and diesel variants can be had with a six‑speed AMT. The prices for the AX5 petrol manual are now around Rs 10.99 lakh and the petrol automatic is priced at approximately Rs 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

