Mahindra XUV300 Sportz variant spied during public road test

Aditya Nadkarni Friday 10 July 2020, 19:49 PM

The Mahindra XUV300 mStallion 1.2-litre turbo-petrol variant has been spotted testing for the first time. A test-mule of the model, which could be launched later this year, featured an emission testing device at the rear.

Mahindra XUV300 Sportz test-mule front

While the test-mule does not sport any differences over the regular model, the Mahindra XUV300 Sportz showcased at the biennial event earlier this year featured ‘Sportz’ decals on the bonnet and doors as well as red brake calipers at the front. Inside, the model was equipped with an all-black theme with red highlights on the steering wheel, AC vents and the centre console.

Mahindra XUV300 Sportz test-mule rear

The upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Sportz, which was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020, will be powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine. This three-cylinder, direct injection engine from the mStallion family, will produce 130bhp and 230Nm of torque. Transmission duties are handled by a six-speed manual gearbox. The test-mule also featured dual-tone alloy wheels, hinting that the model is likely to be offered only in the top variant.

Image Source