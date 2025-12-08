Mahindra XUV 7XO Teased Ahead of 5 January 5 Launch

    Recently Viewed
            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Monday 08 December 2025,02:46 PM IST

            Mahindra has officially revealed the name of its next SUV for India, and it’s called the XUV 7XO. Set for a premiere on 5 January, the new model will build on the XUV700, one of the brand’s most successful nameplates with over three lakh units sold in just four years.

            The XUV 7XO marks the first significant update to the XUV700 since its launch in 2021. Mahindra indicates that the SUV will carry forward several styling cues and features seen on the recently launched XEV 9S, which is positioned as the electric derivative of the 7XO. This suggests fresh exterior elements, an updated cabin layout, and new technology migrating to the new ICE model.

            The XUV 7XO has been conceived as the next evolution of the XUV700. While the company hasn’t released technical details yet, it confirms that the new model will take forward the strengths of the XUV700 but with noticeable upgrades in design, technology, comfort, and performance.

            With the reveal just weeks away, more details about the XUV 7XO including its powertrain options, variants, features, and market positioning are expected to surface soon.

