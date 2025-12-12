    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Mahindra XUV 7XO Pre-Bookings to Open on 15 December

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Friday 12 December 2025,12:15 PM IST

            Mahindra has released another teaser for the upcoming XUV 7XO, building anticipation ahead of the pre-booking window opening on 15 December at 12pm. Customers will be able to reserve the SUV with a token amount of Rs. 21,000, while the official market launch is scheduled for 5 January, 2026.

            The XUV 7XO is essentially a comprehensive update to the current XUV700, featuring revised styling and new elements inspired by Mahindra’s XEV 9S electric SUV. The newest teaser showcases dual-pod projector headlamps, dynamic turn indicators, dual-tone alloy wheels, and dark-finished ORVMs. Mahindra is likely to introduce a new maroon exterior colour option with this update.

            Mahindra XUV 7XO Grille

            Previous teasers have highlighted further styling changes such as a redesigned grille, updated LED DRLs, and a new set of LED tail lamps that follow the design direction of the XEV 9S. Under the hood, Mahindra will continue offering both petrol and diesel engine options, paired with manual and automatic transmissions. Detailed variant-wise features and the full specifications list will be revealed once pre-bookings commence.

            With its refreshed design and updated features, the XUV 7XO is set to strengthen Mahindra’s presence in the competitive premium SUV segment as it heads towards its early 2026 arrival.

            Mahindra XUV 7XO
            MahindraXUV 7XO ₹ 15.00 - 26.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All Mahindra CarsUpcoming Mahindra Cars
            Mahindra | XUV 7XO | Mahindra XUV 7XO

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Mahindra XUV 7XO Pre-Bookings to Open on 15 December

            Mahindra XUV 7XO Pre-Bookings to Open on 15 December

            By CarTrade Editorial Team12/12/2025 12:15:03

            Customers will be able to reserve the SUV with a token amount of Rs. 21,000, while the official market launch is scheduled for 5 January 2026.

            New MG Hector to Debut on 15 December; Celadon Blue Shade Teased

            New MG Hector to Debut on 15 December; Celadon Blue Shade Teased

            By CarTrade Editorial Team12/11/2025 17:06:04

            Alongside the announcement, the carmaker has also released a new teaser highlighting a fresh exterior paint shade that will be introduced with the updated SUV.

            All-new Kia Seltos Makes Global Debut in India with Bigger Dimensions and Extensive upgrades

            All-new Kia Seltos Makes Global Debut in India with Bigger Dimensions and Extensive upgrades

            By CarTrade Editorial Team12/11/2025 16:37:50

            The updated SUV marks a major step forward for the model with a larger footprint, a new global platform, and an expansive list of technology, safety, and design enhancements that push it significantly ahead of its predecessor.

            New Kia Seltos Teased: What to Expect from the Upcoming Update

            New Kia Seltos Teased: What to Expect from the Upcoming Update

            By Jay Shah12/08/2025 15:00:12

            Kia has once again released official teasers for its forthcoming Seltos model, offering a clearer glimpse of the design updates and refinements we can expect when it launches.

            Mahindra XUV 7XO Teased Ahead of 5 January 5 Launch

            Mahindra XUV 7XO Teased Ahead of 5 January 5 Launch

            By CarTrade Editorial Team12/08/2025 14:46:50

            The new model will build on the XUV700, one of the brand’s most successful nameplates with over three lakh units sold in just four years.

            Vinfast Limo Green to make India Debut in Early 2026

            Vinfast Limo Green to make India Debut in Early 2026

            By CarTrade Editorial Team12/04/2025 11:30:50

            Vinfast has officially confirmed that its seven-seat electric MPV, the Limo Green, will arrive in India around February 2026. This will be the company’s third product for our market after the VF 6 and VF 7 SUVs.

            BYD India Announces Price Hike for Sealion 7 from January 2026

            BYD India Announces Price Hike for Sealion 7 from January 2026

            By CarTrade Editorial Team12/02/2025 19:41:52

            Customers who book the model on or before 31 December 2025 will continue to receive the SUV at the current ex-showroom prices.

            Featured Cars

            Tata Sierra

            Tata Sierra

            ₹ 11.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.90 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.73 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Seltos

            Kia Seltos

            ₹ 10.79 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            MG Hector Facelift

            MG Hector Facelift

            ₹ 14.20 - 22.50 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2025
            Nissan New MPV

            Nissan New MPV

            ₹ 6.00 - 9.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2026
            Kia New Seltos

            Kia New Seltos

            ₹ 12.00 - 21.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2026
            Mahindra XUV 7XO

            Mahindra XUV 7XO

            ₹ 15.00 - 26.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2026
            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2026
            Skoda Kushaq Facelift

            Skoda Kushaq Facelift

            ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2026
            Volkswagen Tayron

            Volkswagen Tayron

            ₹ 48.00 - 50.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2026
            Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift

            Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift

            ₹ 36.37 - 46.36 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2026
            Mini Cooper S Convertible

            Mini Cooper S Convertible

            ₹ 58.50 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XEV 9S

            Mahindra XEV 9S

            ₹ 19.95 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Sierra

            Tata Sierra

            ₹ 11.49 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Porsche Cayenne EV

            Porsche Cayenne EV

            ₹ 1.76 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Venue N Line

            Hyundai Venue N Line

            ₹ 10.55 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars

            ai Chatbot Icon
            Looking for a car? Ask any questionAI