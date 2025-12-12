Mahindra XUV 7XO Pre-Bookings to Open on 15 December

Mahindra has released another teaser for the upcoming XUV 7XO, building anticipation ahead of the pre-booking window opening on 15 December at 12pm. Customers will be able to reserve the SUV with a token amount of Rs. 21,000, while the official market launch is scheduled for 5 January, 2026.

The XUV 7XO is essentially a comprehensive update to the current XUV700, featuring revised styling and new elements inspired by Mahindra’s XEV 9S electric SUV. The newest teaser showcases dual-pod projector headlamps, dynamic turn indicators, dual-tone alloy wheels, and dark-finished ORVMs. Mahindra is likely to introduce a new maroon exterior colour option with this update.

Previous teasers have highlighted further styling changes such as a redesigned grille, updated LED DRLs, and a new set of LED tail lamps that follow the design direction of the XEV 9S. Under the hood, Mahindra will continue offering both petrol and diesel engine options, paired with manual and automatic transmissions. Detailed variant-wise features and the full specifications list will be revealed once pre-bookings commence.

With its refreshed design and updated features, the XUV 7XO is set to strengthen Mahindra’s presence in the competitive premium SUV segment as it heads towards its early 2026 arrival.

