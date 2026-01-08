Mahindra XUV 7XO Launched in India at Rs. 13.66 Lakh

Mahindra has officially launched the new XUV 7XO in India, with introductory prices starting from Rs. 13.66 lakh, ex-showroom. Positioned as a mid-lifecycle update to the XUV700, the XUV 7XO brings significant upgrades across design, technology, features, and safety, while continuing with familiar petrol and diesel powertrains. Bookings for the SUV will commence from 14 January, 2026, with deliveries starting the same day for select variants.

One of the biggest highlights of the XUV 7XO is its technology package. It offers a coast-to-coast triple screen setup across all variants, along with Mahindra’s upgraded ADRENOX+ system powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. The SUV also debuts a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision integration, another segment first. Additional tech highlights include a 540-degree surround view camera with recording, Alexa built in with ChatGPT integration, approach unlock and walk away lock, and extensive connected car functionality.

On the comfort and convenience front, the XUV 7XO offers powered front seats with memory and welcome functions, a powered co-driver seat with electric boss mode, ventilated seats for both front and rear passengers, multi-zone ambient lighting, retractable rear sunshades, wireless charging with active cooling, dual-zone climate control, and a panoramic sunroof. The interior also features premium leatherette upholstery and soft-touch materials across the dashboard.

Mechanically, the XUV 7XO continues with Mahindra’s familiar engine options. These include a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine and a 2.2 litre turbo diesel engine. Both engines are available with a six-speed manual and six-speed torque converter automatic gearboxes. Select diesel variants also get an all-wheel drive option, making it the first in the segment to offer AWD.

In terms of safety, the XUV 7XO is equipped with seven airbags, electronic stability control, hill descent control, driver drowsiness alert, electronic parking brake with auto hold, and Level 2 ADAS with dynamic visualisation. Mahindra states that the SUV has been engineered to achieve a five star Bharat NCAP rating.

The XUV 7XO is offered in multiple variants including AX, AX3, AX5, AX7, AX7T, and AX7L, with both six- and seven-seat configurations available on higher trims. Introductory prices apply to the first 40,000 customer deliveries, with automatic transmissions and all-wheel drive offered at an additional cost depending on the variant.

With these updates, the Mahindra XUV 7XO positions itself as a direct rival to the Tata Safari, Tata Harrier, MG Hector Plus, and Hyundai Alcazar in the SUV segment.

