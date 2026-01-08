    Recently Viewed
            Mahindra XUV 7XO Launched in India at Rs. 13.66 Lakh

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Thursday 08 January 2026,02:48 PM IST

            Mahindra has officially launched the new XUV 7XO in India, with introductory prices starting from Rs. 13.66 lakh, ex-showroom. Positioned as a mid-lifecycle update to the XUV700, the XUV 7XO brings significant upgrades across design, technology, features, and safety, while continuing with familiar petrol and diesel powertrains. Bookings for the SUV will commence from 14 January, 2026, with deliveries starting the same day for select variants.

            Mahindra XUV 7XO Dashboard

            One of the biggest highlights of the XUV 7XO is its technology package. It offers a coast-to-coast triple screen setup across all variants, along with Mahindra’s upgraded ADRENOX+ system powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. The SUV also debuts a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision integration, another segment first. Additional tech highlights include a 540-degree surround view camera with recording, Alexa built in with ChatGPT integration, approach unlock and walk away lock, and extensive connected car functionality.

            Mahindra XUV 7XO Second Row Seats

            On the comfort and convenience front, the XUV 7XO offers powered front seats with memory and welcome functions, a powered co-driver seat with electric boss mode, ventilated seats for both front and rear passengers, multi-zone ambient lighting, retractable rear sunshades, wireless charging with active cooling, dual-zone climate control, and a panoramic sunroof. The interior also features premium leatherette upholstery and soft-touch materials across the dashboard.

            Mahindra XUV 7XO Engine Shot

            Mechanically, the XUV 7XO continues with Mahindra’s familiar engine options. These include a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine and a 2.2 litre turbo diesel engine. Both engines are available with a six-speed manual and six-speed torque converter automatic gearboxes. Select diesel variants also get an all-wheel drive option, making it the first in the segment to offer AWD.

            In terms of safety, the XUV 7XO is equipped with seven airbags, electronic stability control, hill descent control, driver drowsiness alert, electronic parking brake with auto hold, and Level 2 ADAS with dynamic visualisation. Mahindra states that the SUV has been engineered to achieve a five star Bharat NCAP rating.

            Mahindra XUV 7XO Left Rear Three Quarter

            The XUV 7XO is offered in multiple variants including AX, AX3, AX5, AX7, AX7T, and AX7L, with both six- and seven-seat configurations available on higher trims. Introductory prices apply to the first 40,000 customer deliveries, with automatic transmissions and all-wheel drive offered at an additional cost depending on the variant.

            With these updates, the Mahindra XUV 7XO positions itself as a direct rival to the Tata Safari, Tata Harrier, MG Hector Plus, and Hyundai Alcazar in the SUV segment.

            Mahindra | XUV 7XO | Mahindra XUV 7XO

            Prices for the electric SUV start at Rs. 13.89 lakh, ex-showroom, and it is available in two variants – AX5 and AX7L. The XUV 3XO EV is aimed primarily at urban buyers looking for a feature rich and performance oriented electric SUV.

            Both SUVs are powered by Tata's new 1.5-litre Hyperion turbo GDi petrol engine, marking the long-awaited introduction of a petrol option in the flagship SUV range.

            Positioned as a mid-lifecycle update to the XUV700, the XUV 7XO brings significant upgrades across design, technology, features, and safety, while continuing with familiar petrol and diesel powertrains.

            This marks the most significant update for the petrol and CNG-powered Punch since its launch in 2021.

            Renault India has confirmed that its entire passenger vehicle lineup will see a price adjustment effective 1 January 2026, with modest increases expected across select models.

            Priced at Rs. 9.99 lakh, ex-showroom, the new trim sits above the existing HX5 and aims to offer a better balance of features and value.

            From all-new generations and long-awaited comebacks to major mid-cycle updates and electric debuts, the first month of the year will offer buyers a wide variety of new options across segments.

