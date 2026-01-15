Mahindra XUV 7XO Bookings Cross Major Milestone Alongside XEV 9S

Mahindra has announced a strong response for its latest SUV launches, with the newly introduced XUV 7XO and the electric XEV 9S together registering a cumulative 93,689 bookings. This figure was recorded by 2pm on 14 January and translates to an estimated booking value of over Rs. 20,500 crore, calculated at ex-showroom prices.

Bookings for the Mahindra XUV 7XO officially opened earlier this week at Rs. 21,000, shortly after the SUV’s market launch. Positioned as the successor to the XUV700, the 7XO features refreshed exterior styling, a thoroughly updated cabin, and a host of new-age features aimed at strengthening Mahindra’s presence in the premium SUV segment.

The XUV 7XO is available across multiple trims including AX, AX3, AX5, AX7, AX7T and AX7L. Customers can choose between petrol and diesel powertrains, paired with manual and automatic transmissions, with the diesel automatic also offered with an AWD option. Feature highlights include triple digital screens, powered front seats with boss mode for the co-driver, configurable ambient lighting, a new steering wheel design, 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, 360-degree camera, ventilated seats for both rows, and Level 2 ADAS.

Mahindra has confirmed that deliveries of the XUV 7XO have commenced in a phased manner across dealerships. Meanwhile, deliveries for the electric XEV 9S will begin from the week starting 26 January.

