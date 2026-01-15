    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Mahindra XUV 7XO Bookings Cross Major Milestone Alongside XEV 9S

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Thursday 15 January 2026,11:52 AM IST

            Mahindra has announced a strong response for its latest SUV launches, with the newly introduced XUV 7XO and the electric XEV 9S together registering a cumulative 93,689 bookings. This figure was recorded by 2pm on 14 January and translates to an estimated booking value of over Rs. 20,500 crore, calculated at ex-showroom prices.

            Bookings for the Mahindra XUV 7XO officially opened earlier this week at Rs. 21,000, shortly after the SUV’s market launch. Positioned as the successor to the XUV700, the 7XO features refreshed exterior styling, a thoroughly updated cabin, and a host of new-age features aimed at strengthening Mahindra’s presence in the premium SUV segment.

            Mahindra XUV 7XO Left Front Three Quarter

            The XUV 7XO is available across multiple trims including AX, AX3, AX5, AX7, AX7T and AX7L. Customers can choose between petrol and diesel powertrains, paired with manual and automatic transmissions, with the diesel automatic also offered with an AWD option. Feature highlights include triple digital screens, powered front seats with boss mode for the co-driver, configurable ambient lighting, a new steering wheel design, 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, 360-degree camera, ventilated seats for both rows, and Level 2 ADAS.

            Mahindra has confirmed that deliveries of the XUV 7XO have commenced in a phased manner across dealerships. Meanwhile, deliveries for the electric XEV 9S will begin from the week starting 26 January.

            Mahindra XUV 7XO
            MahindraXUV 7XO ₹ 13.66 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Mahindra CarsUpcoming Mahindra Cars
            Mahindra | XEV 9S | Mahindra XEV 9S | XUV 7XO | Mahindra XUV 7XO

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Volkswagen Tayron R Line Revealed

            Volkswagen Tayron R Line Revealed

            By CarTrade Editorial Team01/16/2026 11:06:02

            Set to arrive in India nearly a year after its global debut, the Tayron R Line underscores Volkswagen’s intent to bring globally relevant products to the Indian market without delay.

            Kia Carens Clavis HTE (EX) Trim Introduced

            Kia Carens Clavis HTE (EX) Trim Introduced

            By CarTrade Editorial Team01/15/2026 22:11:41

            The new trim is offered across all internal combustion engine options and is available exclusively in a seven-seater configuration.

            Mahindra XUV 7XO Bookings Cross Major Milestone Alongside XEV 9S

            Mahindra XUV 7XO Bookings Cross Major Milestone Alongside XEV 9S

            By CarTrade Editorial Team01/15/2026 08:51:32

            Mahindra has announced a strong response for its latest SUV launches, with the newly introduced XUV 7XO and the electric XEV 9S together registering a cumulative 93,689 bookings.

            Honda Increases Prices of Amaze and Elevate from January 2026

            Honda Increases Prices of Amaze and Elevate from January 2026

            By CarTrade Editorial Team01/15/2026 08:40:33

            Honda Cars India has revised the prices of its Amaze and Elevate models with effect from January 2026, as part of the brand’s periodic update across its lineup.

            New Tata Punch Launched, Prices Start at Rs. 5.59 Lakh

            New Tata Punch Launched, Prices Start at Rs. 5.59 Lakh

            By CarTrade Editorial Team01/13/2026 17:19:16

            Sold under Tata’s new “Command Max” branding, the updated Punch is now offered with petrol, turbo-petrol, and CNG powertrain options, including a segment-first twin-cylinder CNG paired with an AMT gearbox.

            Toyota Urban Cruiser EV India Launch Set for 20 January

            Toyota Urban Cruiser EV India Launch Set for 20 January

            By CarTrade Editorial Team01/11/2026 08:51:48

            The Urban Cruiser EV is the brand’s first dedicated electric model for the Indian market and will go on sale shortly after its official unveil.

            Tata Punch Facelift Revealed: Variants, Features & Colours Ahead of 13 January Launch

            Tata Punch Facelift Revealed: Variants, Features & Colours Ahead of 13 January Launch

            By CarTrade Editorial Team01/11/2026 08:26:10

            The updated micro SUV will receive notable changes across variants, features, interior design and exterior styling, marking the first major refresh for the Punch since its debut in 2021.

            Featured Cars

            Tata Punch

            Tata Punch

            ₹ 5.59 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 7XO

            Mahindra XUV 7XO

            ₹ 13.66 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Sierra

            Tata Sierra

            ₹ 11.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Seltos

            Kia Seltos

            ₹ 10.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 8.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Skoda Kushaq facelift

            Skoda Kushaq facelift

            ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2026
            Toyota Urban Cruiser EV

            Toyota Urban Cruiser EV

            ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2026
            Nissan Gravite

            Nissan Gravite

            ₹ 6.00 - 9.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2026
            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            ₹ 15.00 - 19.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2026
            Renault Duster

            Renault Duster

            ₹ 12.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2026
            MG Majestor

            MG Majestor

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2026
            Nissan Tekton

            Nissan Tekton

            ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2026
            Vinfast Limo Green

            Vinfast Limo Green

            ₹ 19.90 - 23.90 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2026
            Tata Punch

            Tata Punch

            ₹ 5.59 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

            Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

            ₹ 13.89 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 7XO

            Mahindra XUV 7XO

            ₹ 13.66 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Seltos

            Kia Seltos

            ₹ 10.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            MG Hector Plus

            MG Hector Plus

            ₹ 17.29 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars

            ai Chatbot Icon
            Looking for a car? Ask any questionAI