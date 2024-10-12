Mahindra XUV 3XO get a price hike of up to Rs. 30,000

The Mahindra XUV 3XO gets its first ever price hike after its launch in April this year.

The compact SUV is now dearer by up to Rs. 30,000, and is applicable to the MX1 1.2 petrol MT, AX5 1.2 petrol AT, MX2 1.2 petrol MT, and AX5 1.2 petrol MT versions. Similarly, the MX3 1.2 petrol AT, AX5L 1.2 petrol MT, AX5L 1.2 petrol AT, MX2 Pro 1.2 petrol MT, MX3 1.2 petrol MT, and MX2 Pro 1.2 petrol AT versions have become dearer by Rs. 25,000.

Meanwhile, the MX2 Pro 1.5 diesel MT, MX3 1.5 diesel MT, MX3 1.5 diesel AMT, AX5 1.5 diesel MT, and AX5 1.5 diesel AMT variants now demand a premium of up to Rs. 10,000. The prices of remaining variants remain unchanged.

The XUV 3XO prices now range from Rs. 7.79 lakh for the entry-level MX1 1.2 petrol MT version to Rs. 15.49 lakh for the top-end AX7L 1.2 petrol AT version. The Nexon- and Brezza- rival is offered across three engine and transmission options. Further, customers can choose from eight colours and nine variants.

