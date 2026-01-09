Mahindra XUV 3XO EV Launched in India at Rs. 13.89 Lakh

Mahindra has expanded its electric vehicle portfolio in India with the launch of the XUV 3XO EV. Prices for the electric SUV start at Rs. 13.89 lakh, ex-showroom, and it is available in two variants – AX5 and AX7L. The XUV 3XO EV is aimed primarily at urban buyers looking for a feature-rich and performance-oriented electric SUV.

Under the hood, the 3XO EV is powered by a 39.4kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor producing 148bhp of power and 310Nm of torque. Mahindra claims a real-world driving range of up to 285km. The EV can sprint from zero to 100kmph in 8.3 seconds and comes with three drive modes – Fun, Fast, and Fearless. Fast charging support allows the battery to be charged from zero to 80 per cent in about 50 minutes using a 50kW DC fast charger.

In terms of features, the 3XO EV packs a long list of equipment. Highlights include a dual-screen setup for the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, wireless charging, powered driver seat, and Harman Kardon premium audio system with Dolby Atmos. The AX7L variant further adds features such as leatherette upholstery, larger alloy wheels, ambient lighting, and additional comfort upgrades.

Safety is another strong focus area for the XUV 3XO EV. It comes equipped with six airbags, electronic stability control, tyre pressure monitoring system, and disc brakes on all four wheels as standard. The higher AX7L trim also gets Level 2 ADAS features such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, traffic sign recognition and a 360-degree surround view camera with blind view monitor.

Deliveries of the XUV 3XO EV are scheduled to commence from 23 February, 2026.

Mahindra | XUV 3XO EV | Mahindra XUV 3XO EV