    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Mahindra XUV 3XO EV Launched in India at Rs. 13.89 Lakh

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Friday 09 January 2026,11:09 AM IST

            Mahindra has expanded its electric vehicle portfolio in India with the launch of the XUV 3XO EV. Prices for the electric SUV start at Rs. 13.89 lakh, ex-showroom, and it is available in two variants – AX5 and AX7L. The XUV 3XO EV is aimed primarily at urban buyers looking for a feature-rich and performance-oriented electric SUV.

            Mahindra XUV 3XO EV Dashboard

            Under the hood, the 3XO EV is powered by a 39.4kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor producing 148bhp of power and 310Nm of torque. Mahindra claims a real-world driving range of up to 285km. The EV can sprint from zero to 100kmph in 8.3 seconds and comes with three drive modes – Fun, Fast, and Fearless. Fast charging support allows the battery to be charged from zero to 80 per cent in about 50 minutes using a 50kW DC fast charger.

            In terms of features, the 3XO EV packs a long list of equipment. Highlights include a dual-screen setup for the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, wireless charging, powered driver seat, and Harman Kardon premium audio system with Dolby Atmos. The AX7L variant further adds features such as leatherette upholstery, larger alloy wheels, ambient lighting, and additional comfort upgrades.

            Mahindra XUV 3XO EV Right Rear Three Quarter

            Safety is another strong focus area for the XUV 3XO EV. It comes equipped with six airbags, electronic stability control, tyre pressure monitoring system, and disc brakes on all four wheels as standard. The higher AX7L trim also gets Level 2 ADAS features such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, traffic sign recognition and a 360-degree surround view camera with blind view monitor.

            Deliveries of the XUV 3XO EV are scheduled to commence from 23 February, 2026.

            Mahindra XUV 3XO EV
            MahindraXUV 3XO EV ₹ 13.89 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Mahindra CarsUpcoming Mahindra Cars
            Mahindra | XUV 3XO EV | Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Mahindra XUV 3XO EV Launched in India at Rs. 13.89 Lakh

            Mahindra XUV 3XO EV Launched in India at Rs. 13.89 Lakh

            By CarTrade Editorial Team01/09/2026 11:09:03

            Prices for the electric SUV start at Rs. 13.89 lakh, ex-showroom, and it is available in two variants – AX5 and AX7L. The XUV 3XO EV is aimed primarily at urban buyers looking for a feature rich and performance oriented electric SUV.

            Tata Harrier and Safari Petrol Launched, Prices Start at Rs. 12.89 Lakh

            Tata Harrier and Safari Petrol Launched, Prices Start at Rs. 12.89 Lakh

            By CarTrade Editorial Team01/08/2026 15:06:59

            Both SUVs are powered by Tata’s new 1.5-litre Hyperion turbo GDi petrol engine, marking the long-awaited introduction of a petrol option in the flagship SUV range.

            Mahindra XUV 7XO Launched in India at Rs. 13.66 Lakh

            Mahindra XUV 7XO Launched in India at Rs. 13.66 Lakh

            By CarTrade Editorial Team01/08/2026 14:48:39

            Positioned as a mid-lifecycle update to the XUV700, the XUV 7XO brings significant upgrades across design, technology, features, and safety, while continuing with familiar petrol and diesel powertrains.

            Tata Punch Facelift Set for 13 January Debut; Teaser Highlights Exterior Updates

            Tata Punch Facelift Set for 13 January Debut; Teaser Highlights Exterior Updates

            By CarTrade Editorial Team01/04/2026 10:55:26

            This marks the most significant update for the petrol and CNG-powered Punch since its launch in 2021.

            Renault India Announces Price Revision Across Models From January 2026

            Renault India Announces Price Revision Across Models From January 2026

            By CarTrade Editorial Team01/02/2026 21:56:50

            Renault India has confirmed that its entire passenger vehicle lineup will see a price adjustment effective 1 January 2026, with modest increases expected across select models.

            Hyundai Venue gets New HX5+ Variant at Rs. 9.99 Lakh

            Hyundai Venue gets New HX5+ Variant at Rs. 9.99 Lakh

            By CarTrade Editorial Team01/02/2026 21:49:44

            Priced at Rs. 9.99 lakh, ex-showroom, the new trim sits above the existing HX5 and aims to offer a better balance of features and value.

            New Car Launches and Reveals Slated for January 2026

            New Car Launches and Reveals Slated for January 2026

            By CarTrade Editorial Team01/02/2026 17:38:48

            From all-new generations and long-awaited comebacks to major mid-cycle updates and electric debuts, the first month of the year will offer buyers a wide variety of new options across segments.

            Featured Cars

            Mahindra XUV 7XO

            Mahindra XUV 7XO

            ₹ 13.66 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Seltos

            Kia Seltos

            ₹ 10.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Sierra

            Tata Sierra

            ₹ 11.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 8.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio N

            Mahindra Scorpio N

            ₹ 13.20 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            ₹ 15.00 - 19.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2026
            Toyota Urban Cruiser EV

            Toyota Urban Cruiser EV

            ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2026
            Nissan Gravite

            Nissan Gravite

            ₹ 6.00 - 9.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2026
            Tata Punch Facelift

            Tata Punch Facelift

            ₹ 6.00 - 11.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2026
            Skoda Kushaq Facelift

            Skoda Kushaq Facelift

            ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2026
            Renault New Duster

            Renault New Duster

            ₹ 12.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2026
            MG Majestor

            MG Majestor

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2026
            Nissan Tekton

            Nissan Tekton

            ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2026
            Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

            Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

            ₹ 13.89 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 7XO

            Mahindra XUV 7XO

            ₹ 13.66 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Seltos

            Kia Seltos

            ₹ 10.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            MG Hector Plus

            MG Hector Plus

            ₹ 17.29 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            MG Hector

            MG Hector

            ₹ 11.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars

            ai Chatbot Icon
            Looking for a car? Ask any questionAI