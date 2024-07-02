Mahindra XUV 3XO and Scorpio N get new features in select variants

Mahindra has revised the feature set of the Scorpio N and the XUV 3XO with immediate effect. Select variants of the Scorpio N now get additional features, alongside a minor update for the XUV 3XO.

According to leaked data, the Mahindra Scorpio N receives new features in the form of ventilated front seats, bezel-less auto-dimming IRVM, wireless charger with active cooling function, high gloss centre console, and a new Midnight Black colour.

Notably, the latter three features are available across the Z8 Select, Z8, and the Z8L variants. Simultaneously, the auto-dimming IRVM and ventilated front seats are limited only to the top-spec Z8L variant.

Coming to the XUV 3XO, Mahindra’s compact SUV is now equipped with a 15W USB Type-C charger in the first and second rows. Applicable only to the entry-level MX1 variant, this replaces the Type-A and Type-C USB chargers at the front and rear, respectively.

