Mahindra XEV 9S Teaser Drops Triple-Screen Cockpit

Mahindra has released a fresh teaser for the upcoming XEV 9S electric SUV, giving us a closer look at the three-row EV’s key cabin highlights ahead of its 27 November launch. The teaser reveals a premium Harman Kardon sound system, a large tri-cluster screen setup (digital instrument panel, infotainment display and front-passenger screen), and a driver seat with memory function.

Built on Mahindra’s dedicated INGLO skateboard platform, this will be the brand’s first seven-seater EV. While the exterior cues suggest familiar XUV700 lineage, the interior and powertrain are clearly tailored for an electric future. Early information points to up to 282bhp and 380Nm of torque, likely with an LFP battery pack.

With bookings anticipated soon and details to follow at the grand launch event, the XEV 9S is shaping up as a strong contender in the premium all-electric family SUV space offering seven-seat practicality, advanced tech and a fully electric drivetrain.

