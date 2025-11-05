Mahindra XEV 9S Cabin Teased, Triple-Screen Layout Revealed

Mahindra has pulled back the curtain slightly on the upcoming XEV 9S electric SUV, offering a first look at what will power its three-row, seven-seater cabin ahead of its launch. The teaser reveals a dashboard dominated by a three-screen panel featuring a digital driver display, a central infotainment unit and a separate screen for the front passenger closely mirroring the layout seen in the XEV 9e.

In the cabin shot, the XEV 9S’s middle row appears to offer sliding seats, while the teaser hints at a panoramic sunroof and a sleek, minimalist two-spoke steering wheel design with the Mahindra badge illuminated.

While Mahindra has kept key technical details such as battery size and motor output under wraps, this visual preview positions the XEV 9S as a highly tech-heavy and space-optimised electric SUV aimed at families looking for advanced features and three-row practicality.

