Mahindra XEV 9S 7-Seater EV Set to Debut on 27 November

Mahindra has confirmed that its upcoming electric seven-seater SUV, the XEV 9S will make its global unveiling on 27 November during the brand’s ‘Scream Electric’ event in Bengaluru.

Built from the ground up as a fully electric model, the XEV 9S is engineered on Mahindra’s INGLO skateboard platform, not a repurposed ICE vehicle. The architecture supports a flat-floor cabin, improved interior space and three-row seating features aimed at large families looking for an all-electric alternative.

While detailed technical specifications are still under wraps, spy shots and earlier disclosures suggest the XEV 9S will borrow design elements from the XEV 9e and BE 6. Expect features such as full-width LED lighting, a blanked-off grille, a three-screen digital dashboard, and large battery packs that could deliver a claimed range of over 500 km.

Mahindra positions the XEV 9S as a premium electric SUV built for both performance and versatility offering space for families, the flexibility of EV ownership and the refined ride quality of a modern skateboard-based vehicle. While the launch is near, further details including battery size, power output, pricing and localisation strategy will emerge closer to the November debut.

