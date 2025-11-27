Mahindra XEV 9S 7-seater Electric SUV Launched at Rs 19.95 lakh

Mahindra has officially taken the wraps off the XEV 9S. The three-row EV enters the market as a family-focused seven-seater and is priced from Rs 19.95 lakh to Rs 29.45 lakh (ex-showroom). Preferences open on 14 December, 2025, followed by test drives that begin on 5 January, 2026. Bookings will start from 14 January, with the first set of deliveries scheduled to commence on 23 January, 2026.

Mahindra claims the XEV 9S offers one of the most spacious cabins in its class, helped by a flat floor, a long wheelbase and efficient packaging. Practicality numbers are substantial, with the SUV offering up to 527 litres of boot space, a 150-litre frunk, multiple storage areas and a sliding-reclining second row for added flexibility. Higher variants also add ventilated second-row seats.

Power comes from a choice of three battery packs. A 59 kWh, 70 kWh and 79 kWh, of which the 70 kWh unit makes its debut in Mahindra’s EV lineup. Depending on the variant, the electric motor output ranges between 228bhp, 241bhp, and 282bhp, all producing 380 Nm of torque. Mahindra claims a 0 to 100 kmph time of 7 seconds, a top speed of 202kmph and a real-world driving range of up to 500km. Fast charging capability is standard, and the 79kWh pack is compatible with 180 kW DC chargers, allowing a 20 to 80 per cent top-up in approximately 20 minutes.

The interior of the XEV 9S is built around a new coast-to-coast triple-screen setup, with three 12.3-inch displays for instrumentation, infotainment and the passenger. The feature list is extensive, including a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with Dolby Atmos, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual wireless chargers, 5G connectivity, built-in apps, a VisionX augmented reality head-up display and utility features like cabin pre-cooling, camp mode and pet mode.

Safety equipment includes six or seven airbags depending on the variant, along with all-wheel disc brakes, brake-by-wire technology, tyre pressure monitoring, a 360-degree camera, Blind View Monitor, speed-sensitive electronics and multiple driver attention features. The XEV 9S also brings Mahindra’s advanced L2 and L2+ ADAS suite, which uses up to five radars and a camera for functions such as adaptive cruise, lane assist, collision warnings and autonomous parking.

The XEV 9S will be available in six variants grouped across Pack One, Pack Two, Pack Three and Pack Three Above. Each level adds equipment, performance upgrades and enhanced safety tech, while the top-spec variant additionally offers adaptive suspension, flush door handles, larger alloy wheels and night trail carpet lamps.

Mahindra | XEV 9S | Mahindra XEV 9S