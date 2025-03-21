    Recently Viewed
            Mahindra XEV 9e Delivery Starts in India

            Dwij Bhandut

            Dwij Bhandut

            Friday 21 March 2025,20:30 PM IST

            Mahindra has started delivering the XEV 9e in India. The born-electric SUV, starting at Rs. 21.9 lakh (ex-showroom), will be delivered in a phased manner.

            The Mahindra XEV 9e delivered to an owner, was finished in a shade of Tango Red, which is one of the eight colours in its slew of offerings. It also gets four variants and two battery pack options.

            Pre-bookings for the XEV 9e began on 14 February. Both the BE6 and the XEV 9e generated a collective number of 30,000 bookings in a few hours of announcement, of which the latter took a 56 per cent chunk. This further branched out into the 79kWh variant (Pack Three) of the XEV 9e taking up 73 per cent of its total bookings.

            Mahindra XEV 9e Right Front Three Quarter

            The Mahindra XEV 9e has two battery pack options – 59kWh and 79kWh (LFP chemistry). Based on the INGLO platform, it is powered by a single electric motor, rated to produce 227.8bhp (59kWh) and 281bhp (79kWh, Pack Three), respectively. Both variants of the eSUV churn out 380Nm torque. Claimed range numbers stand at 542km (59kWh) and 656km (79kWh). The XEV 9e accelerates from standstill to 100kmph in only 6.7 seconds.

            Internally, the eSUV gets a cluster of three 12.9-inch hi-res displays, 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with Dolby Atmos, Level 2 ADAS suite, Autopark, and seven airbags. Functionally, the XEV 9e can charge from 20 to 80 per cent in 20 minutes via a 120kW DC fast charger. Home charging options include 7.2kW and 11.2kW AC chargers.

