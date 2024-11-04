    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6e to be launched on 26 November

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Monday 04 November 2024,12:40 PM IST

            Mahindra will take the covers off the production-ready BE.05 and XUV.e9 on 26 November. The models will be renamed as BE 6e and XEV 9e, respectively.

            Mahindra XEV 9e Front View

            Both electric SUVs will be underpinned by the same INGLO platform. The BE (Born Electric) 6e will be positioned above the XUV400 and will be a direct rival to the Tata Curvv EV. It will measure 4.3 metres in length and while the technical specifications are under wraps, Mahindra claims a driving range of 450km on a single charge.

            Meanwhile, the XEV 9e will be a bigger EV and will be positioned as the brand’s flagship electric SUV. The USP of the XEV 9e will be the coupe bodystyle and three dashboard-mounted screens. While there is no direct rival to the 9e currently, Tata Motors will launch the Harrier EV in early 2025.

            Mahindra BE 6e
            MahindraBE 6e ₹ 17.00 - 21.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All Mahindra CarsUpcoming Mahindra Cars
            Mahindra | BE 6e | Mahindra BE 6e | XEV 9e | Mahindra XEV 9e

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Citroen Aircross Xplorer Edition launched; gets two accessory packages

            Citroen Aircross Xplorer Edition launched; gets two accessory packages

            By Jay Shah11/05/2024 08:25:05

            The Citroen Aircross Xplorer Edition gets more accssories.

            Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6e to be launched on 26 November

            Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6e to be launched on 26 November

            By Jay Shah11/04/2024 12:40:20

            The Mahindra BE 6e and XEV 9e will make its global debut on 26 November.

            New-gen Honda Amaze officially teased!

            New-gen Honda Amaze officially teased!

            By Haji Chakralwale11/04/2024 11:29:00

            Honda Cars India has released the first-ever design sketch of the new-gen Amaze sedan.

            New-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire pre-bookings now open!

            New-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire pre-bookings now open!

            By Haji Chakralwale11/04/2024 11:11:14

            Maruti Suzuki has opened the pre-bookings of the new-gen Dzire for a token amount of Rs. 11,000.

            2025 Honda City makes global debut

            2025 Honda City makes global debut

            By Jay Shah11/03/2024 16:55:50

            The Brazilian-spec Honda City gets a model year update with tweaked styling and new features.

            Maruti Suzuki eVX-based Toyota electric SUV confirmed for early 2025

            Maruti Suzuki eVX-based Toyota electric SUV confirmed for early 2025

            By Jay Shah11/02/2024 12:28:13

            Toyota will have the Maruti Suzuki eVX derivative in early 2025.

            New Maruti Suzuki Dzire interior leaked

            New Maruti Suzuki Dzire interior leaked

            By Jay Shah11/02/2024 11:52:57

            Ahead of official launch on 11 November, the interior of the new Maruti Suzuki Dzire has been leaked.

            Featured Cars

            Tata Curvv

            Tata Curvv

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            ₹ 12.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.51 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024

            Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024

            ₹ 7.00 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2024
            Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance

            Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance

            ₹ 2.00 - 2.10 Crore

            Expected launch - Nov, 2024
            Mahindra XUV.e8

            Mahindra XUV.e8

            ₹ 21.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2024
            Skoda Kylaq

            Skoda Kylaq

            ₹ 8.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            Mahindra BE 6e

            Mahindra BE 6e

            ₹ 17.00 - 21.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2024
            Mahindra XEV 9e

            Mahindra XEV 9e

            ₹ 50.00 - 52.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2024
            Audi Q6 e-tron

            Audi Q6 e-tron

            ₹ 1.00 - 1.10 Crore

            Expected launch - Dec, 2024
            Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power

            Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power

            ₹ 3.04 - 5.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Dec, 2024
            Mercedes-Benz AMG G-Class

            Mercedes-Benz AMG G-Class

            ₹ 3.60 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz E-Class

            Mercedes-Benz E-Class

            ₹ 78.50 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Volvo EX40

            Volvo EX40

            ₹ 56.10 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BYD eMax 7

            BYD eMax 7

            ₹ 26.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Nissan Magnite

            Nissan Magnite

            ₹ 6.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars