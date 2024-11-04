Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6e to be launched on 26 November

Mahindra will take the covers off the production-ready BE.05 and XUV.e9 on 26 November. The models will be renamed as BE 6e and XEV 9e, respectively.

Both electric SUVs will be underpinned by the same INGLO platform. The BE (Born Electric) 6e will be positioned above the XUV400 and will be a direct rival to the Tata Curvv EV. It will measure 4.3 metres in length and while the technical specifications are under wraps, Mahindra claims a driving range of 450km on a single charge.

Meanwhile, the XEV 9e will be a bigger EV and will be positioned as the brand’s flagship electric SUV. The USP of the XEV 9e will be the coupe bodystyle and three dashboard-mounted screens. While there is no direct rival to the 9e currently, Tata Motors will launch the Harrier EV in early 2025.

Mahindra | BE 6e | Mahindra BE 6e | XEV 9e | Mahindra XEV 9e