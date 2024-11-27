Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6e launched in India

Mahindra has launched the XEV 9e and BE 6e in India at a starting price of Rs. 18.90 lakh and Rs. 21.90 lakh (ex-showroom). These are the first set of electric SUVs that are underpinned by the new INGLO platform.

Mahindra BE 6e

With a starting price of Rs. 18.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for Pack One of the BE 6e, the coupe-electric SUV gets a scooped bonnet, 20-inch alloy wheels, and flush-fitted door handles. The length is measured at 4,371mm with a wheelbase of 2,755mm

The cabin of the 6e is inspired by a fighter-plane cockpit with two screens placed atop the dashboard. It also gets heads-up display with augmented reality, illuminated glass roof, drive modes, seven airbags, selfie camera, and a 360-degree camera.

Mahindra XEV 9e

The XEV 9e measures 4,789mm in length with a wheelbase of 2,755mm. Further, the electric SUV also boasts a coupe-like styling, triples screens on dashboard, an illuminated glass roof, and a two-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel with an illuminated logo. Further, the rear passengers also get entertainment screens along with a boot space to carry 665 litres.

Other highlights of the Mahindra XEV 9e include 150-litre frunk, 20-inch wheels, level 2 ADAS, and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon stereo system with Dolby Atmos.

Both electric SUVs can be had with 59kWh and 79kWh battery packs. These are paired with electric motors that can develop 228bhp and 286bhp, respectively.

