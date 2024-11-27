    Recently Viewed
            Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6e launched in India

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Wednesday 27 November 2024,13:05 PM IST

            Mahindra has launched the XEV 9e and BE 6e in India at a starting price of Rs. 18.90 lakh and Rs. 21.90 lakh (ex-showroom). These are the first set of electric SUVs that are underpinned by the new INGLO platform.

            Mahindra BE 6e

            With a starting price of Rs. 18.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for Pack One of the BE 6e, the coupe-electric SUV gets a scooped bonnet, 20-inch alloy wheels, and flush-fitted door handles. The length is measured at 4,371mm with a wheelbase of 2,755mm

            Mahindra XEV 9e Left Front Three Quarter

            The cabin of the 6e is inspired by a fighter-plane cockpit with two screens placed atop the dashboard. It also gets heads-up display with augmented reality, illuminated glass roof, drive modes, seven airbags, selfie camera, and a 360-degree camera.

            Mahindra XEV 9e

            The XEV 9e measures 4,789mm in length with a wheelbase of 2,755mm. Further, the electric SUV also boasts a coupe-like styling, triples screens on dashboard, an illuminated glass roof, and a two-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel with an illuminated logo. Further, the rear passengers also get entertainment screens along with a boot space to carry 665 litres.

            Mahindra XEV 9e Left Rear Three Quarter

            Other highlights of the Mahindra XEV 9e include 150-litre frunk, 20-inch wheels, level 2 ADAS, and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon stereo system with Dolby Atmos.

            Both electric SUVs can be had with 59kWh and 79kWh battery packs. These are paired with electric motors that can develop 228bhp and 286bhp, respectively.

