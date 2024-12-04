Mahindra XEV 7e leaked; could debut in 2025

Hot on the heels of the XEV 9e and the Be 6e will come this car. It is the electric XUV700 and is expected to be called the XEV 7e and could debut next year. It takes the same shape as the XUV700 but with an electric powertrain and of course an expanded feature list.

The leaked image shows elements like the one piece DRL, the new design for the headlamps as well as the grille-less face. You can also an aero pattern for the wheels and the infinity logo on the face. The cabin is expected to mimic that of the XEV 9e with elements like the triple screen display, centre console, as well as the switchgear and buttons.

While the XEV 9e and BE 6e are born electric vehicles, this one will be an ICE adapted version using the XUV700s platform. It’s expected to have a range of around 500km and a rear-mounted motor producing around 230bhp making it just as powerful in its own right as the BE 6e SUV.

This was originally meant to be the first EV that Mahindra would launch before bringing cars like XEV 9e and BE 6e. The move has turned out to work in Mahindra’s favour with huge interest in both cars within just a short time of being launched.

