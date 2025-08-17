    Recently Viewed
            Mahindra Vision X, T, S, SXT Unveiled: Future Roadmap

            Dwij Bhandut

            Sunday 17 August 2025,21:11 PM IST

            On the occasion of Independence Day, Mahindra unveiled four concept vehicles – S, X, T, and SXT – and a new platform, dubbed NU_IQ. The modular powertrain will underpin all four concepts and their future derivatives. The carmaker stated the USP of this platform is its versatility, with its modular capabilities making it compatible across all body styles and powertrain. Production cars based on these concepts will start rolling out from 2027. Here’s a recap.

            Vision X

            Mahindra Vision S Right Front Three Quarter

            The Vision X is a sub-four concept, and possibly the highlight of the ensemble. This could likely be layered over the XUV 3XO. Externally, it gets a futuristic silhouette and an X-shaped grille with silver skid plates. Its interior is completely new, and looks like the same cabin from the BE 6 has been thrown in. Whether its derivatives get ICE or EV powertrains, remains unclear.

            Vision S

            Mahindra Vision S Dashboard

            The Vision S looks almost production-ready, and possibly a base for the upcoming Bolero series. Its interior gets a dual cluster with new OS, new three-spoke steering, more physical buttons, and a panoramic glass roof with lighting similar to that of the BE 6.

            Vision T

            Mahindra Vision S Left Front Three Quarter

            The Vision T will likely underpin the upcoming Thar.e. It gets an overall boxy silhouette, multi-slat grille, curved DRLs, dual-tone exterior finish, and squared-off wheel arches. Derivatives based on this model will tap into both domestic and international markets, thus offering both LHD and RHD configurations.

            Vision SXT

            Mahindra Vision S Left Front Three Quarter

            Social media buzz has started revering the Vision SXT Concept as the ‘Desi Defender’, and arguably so. This definitely bears a similar silhouette, but is surely a base for mass-market models. Its derivatives will get a pickup body style and both FWD and RWD configurations. Additionally, this could also spawn EV iterations. While the concept pickup shows two spare wheels loaded in the cargo bed, production-spec cars will get a modified space with one spare wheel.

