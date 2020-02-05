Mahindra unveils Funster concept at 2020 Auto Expo

Aditya Nadkarni Wednesday 05 February 2020, 21:31 PM

The Mahindra Funster concept has been unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020 in Delhi today. The model previews the second generation XUV500 and is a part of the brand’s four electric vehicle showcase at the biennial motor show. These models include the eKUV100, eXUV300 and the Atom quadricycle.

Design-wise, the Mahindra Funster concept features the signature Mahindra grille with multiple vertical slats, inverted L-shaped headlamps, fog light clusters with LED strips, illuminated logo, one-piece slanting tail lights, large fenders and alloy wheels with blue coloured accents. The Funster also features butterfly opening doors and a frame-less front windshield.

Propelling the Mahindra Funster concept are four electric motors with a combined output of 308bhp, claimed 0-100kmph time is 5 seconds. A 59.1kWh battery enables a claimed range of 520km on a single charge.