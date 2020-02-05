Mahindra unveils Funster concept at 2020 Auto Expo
The Mahindra Funster concept has been unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020 in Delhi today. The model previews the second generation XUV500 and is a part of the brand’s four electric vehicle showcase at the biennial motor show. These models include the eKUV100, eXUV300 and the Atom quadricycle.
Design-wise, the Mahindra Funster concept features the signature Mahindra grille with multiple vertical slats, inverted L-shaped headlamps, fog light clusters with LED strips, illuminated logo, one-piece slanting tail lights, large fenders and alloy wheels with blue coloured accents. The Funster also features butterfly opening doors and a frame-less front windshield.
Propelling the Mahindra Funster concept are four electric motors with a combined output of 308bhp, claimed 0-100kmph time is 5 seconds. A 59.1kWh battery enables a claimed range of 520km on a single charge.
