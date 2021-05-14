Mahindra unlikely to discontinue Marazzo and KUV100 any time soon in India

Nikhil Puthran Friday 14 May 2021, 21:02 PM

For a while now rumours have been doing rounds that Mahindra is planning on discontinuing the Marazzo and the KUV100 in India. Quashing all rumours, Mahindra has reportedly stated that the company has no plans to discontinue both the models in India. The company further claimed that the Marazzo and the KUV100 are an ‘integral part’ of the company’s portfolio in the country. Moreover, the company plans to introduce more upgrades in the due course.

For a while now, Mahindra has been working on introducing AMT version of the Marazzo with the company’s Autoshift technology, which is likely to be introduced soon. On the other hand, the electric version of the KUV100 might also be introduced in the country sometime soon. More details in this regard will be known in the days to come.

Under the hood, the Mahindra Marazzo is powered by a 1.5-litre - 121bhp at 3,500rpm and 300Nm of torque between 1,750rpm – 2,500rpm. This engine comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission. Interestingly, the seven-seat MPV offers industry-first surround cool technology and first-in-class four-wheel disc brakes.

Source: CaB