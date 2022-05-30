Mahindra to unveil EVs on 15 August; electric XUV300 due in 2023

Mahindra is set to enter the passenger electric vehicle market as it announced the global unveiling of a range of new electric vehicles on 15, August 2022. On the other hand, it will launch the Tata Nexon EV rival, the all-electric XUV300 in the first quarter of 2023.

Mahindra is expected to showcase a few compact and mid-size segment electric SUVs. It is also believed that one of the concept electric vehicles will be a coupe body style SUV. Meanwhile, the brand released a teaser of three of its concept EVs in February 2022. In fact, Mahindra has already filed trademark applications for XUV100, XUV400, and XUV900 names.

In other news, the Indian carmaker recently signed a partnership agreement with Volkswagen to explore the opportunity for collaboration. Mahindra, with this partnership, plans to utilise electric components of Volkswagen’s Modular Electric Drive Matrix (MEB) architecture, such as battery cells, electric motors, and battery system-related parts for its ‘Born Electric Platform’.

