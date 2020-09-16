Mahindra to offer contactless payment option for customer convenience

Nikhil Puthran Wednesday 16 September 2020, 21:08 PM

Mahindra has introduced a new set of touchless, innovative and exciting payment convenience for all of its customer payment options. The company has extended these special and first of its kind offerings for accessories, extended warranty, and workshop related payments for its entire range of vehicles.

Due to the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the customers are encouraged to resort to cashless payment modes and avoid unnecessary travel. These unique features (other than plastic money) will enable customers to make payment through various payment options, at their leisure. The company is in the process of installing the devices/software at its dealerships and the facilities would be soon available across the country.

In addition to contactless payment option at the showrooms and workshops, the company will also extend its services to the customer’s doorstep through physical POS/e-POS methods, which accept all major credit cards/debit cards and e-wallets. Customers will also be able to make payment through QR code or payment link shared via SMS by the dealer, from the convenience of their homes. Moreover, customer will also be able to avail instant EMI on major credit / debit card payments at attractive rate of interest, thereby making the payments more affordable. The company will extend this feature to all the purchases that the customer would make during the lifecycle of the vehicle. This includes purchasing wide range of accessories, extended warranty, and availing periodic maintenance.

Mahindra has reportedly worked out on accessories and extended warranty funding convenience along with the vehicle loan with key financiers, the new contactless options will provide special instant EMI options to the customers at the time of purchase, thereby providing additional flexibility to the customers. The digital solutions/schemes are offered through various fintech/financial institutions and customers will need to get in touch with nearest dealer to avail of these offers.