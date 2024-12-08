Mahindra to hike prices from January

Mahindra has announced that it will raise the prices of its complete range with effect from January 2025. It joins a host of other manufacturers across the price table in hiking the prices of the their complete range. In an official statement, the automaker announced a hike of three per cent and attributed it to increased input costs and inflation. Along with Mahindra, Maruti, Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, Audi, and BMW have all announced a price hike starting with the new calendar year.

Mahindra has been on a roll in 2024 and has launched a series of cars that have all been received with great fanfare. It began the year with the XUV 3XO compact SUV and then followed it up with the Thar Roxx SUV.

Then last month it began its new electric age with the launch of the XEV 9e and BE 6 premium SUVs. It has announced a starting price of Rs .21.90 and Rs 18.90 lakh respectively with the rest to follow next month.

Mahindra | XUV 3XO | Mahindra XUV 3XO