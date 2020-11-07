Mahindra to deliver 500 units of Thar this weekend

Jay Shah Saturday 07 November 2020, 13:27 PM

Mahindra has announced to deliver the first batch of all-new Thars within this weekend of 7 and 8 November, 2020. The first 500 Thars will be dispatched to the respective owners nationwide. The off-road vehicle has already begun arriving in the dealerships and the very first unit was also delivered earlier this week to Aakash Minda, winner of the online auction.

The Thar has received an astonishing response from the Indian consumers garnering over 20,000 bookings within a month of its launch. The hard top automatic and manual versions in both petrol and diesel engine options have particularly witnessed more demand. The company has planned to incline the production at its Nasik facility to meet the demand and reduce the waiting period for the consumers. The current waiting period for the Thar is between five to seven months, depending upon the variant.

Veejay Nakra, CEO – Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “We are delighted to mark the onset of Diwali festivities by delivering 500 All-New Thars across the country. As we kickstart our deliveries, I would like to assure our customers of a timely and seamless delivery, going forward.”

The Mahindra Thar is available in the AX Series – AX and AX Opt, and LX Series - LX manual transmission and LX automatic transmission. The AX Series can be had in either six-seat or four-seat layout with soft top, convertible top, and hard top options. The Mahindra Thar is available in six colour options - Rocky Beige, Napoli Black, Mystic Copper, Aquamarine, Red Rage and Galaxy Grey.