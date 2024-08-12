Mahindra Thar Roxx white colour revealed; to be launched on 15 August

Ahead of the official launch of the Thar Roxx on 15 August, Mahindra has revealed the car in white shade.

The Thar Roxx will have a longer wheelbase and added length than the three-door Thar. It will continue to be underpinned by the ladder-on-frame chassis and will get a bigger body-coloured front grille, LED headlamps, and a C-pillar-mounted door handle.

Inside, the Roxx will score high on features such as a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, 360-degree camera, cooled front seats, ADAS, and white leatherette upholstery.

Under the bulged bonnet, the Thar Roxx like the outgoing three-door Thar will be powered by 2.0-litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines. It will be offered with manual and automatic gearboxes with 4x4 configuration as standard.

Mahindra | Thar Roxx | Mahindra Thar Roxx