Mahindra Thar Roxx to get a panoramic sunroof

Ahead of the official launch of the Mahindra Thar Roxx on 15 August, the Indian carmaker has released a new teaser of the SUV revealing more images.

The teaser confirms that the Thar Roxx will get a panoramic sunroof. Moreover, the 4x4 SUV will also come equipped with LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, a bigger body-coloured grille, a larger touchscreen infotainment system, and a C-pillar mounted rear door handle.

Under the hood, the Roxx will be powered by 2.0-litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines. Both powertrains will be mated to manual and automatic gearboxes with 4x4 configuration as standard.

