Mahindra Thar Roxx reaches local dealerships; test drives to begin soon

Last month, Mahindra finally introduced the Thar Roxx, also known as the Thar five-door, with prices starting at Rs. 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The homegrown brand is set to commence test drives of the SUV on 14 September and ahead of this development, the car has started arriving at local dealers.

As seen in the images here, the Thar Roxx at a dealership is finished in a shade of Everest White. The unit in question is the AX7 diesel AT 4x4 version. Notably, the carmaker will announce the prices of the 4x4 variants on 3 October, which is also when bookings of the bigger Thar will begin on a pan-India level.

Following the commencement of bookings on 3 October, the deliveries of the new Thar Roxx are scheduled to start on 12 October (Dussehra). Customers of the Thar Roxx have an array of options to choose from, including two engines, four states of tune, two transmission options, 4x2 and 4x4 versions, seven colours, and six variants.

