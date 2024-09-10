    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Mahindra Thar Roxx reaches local dealerships; test drives to begin soon

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Tuesday 10 September 2024,11:44 AM IST

            Last month, Mahindra finally introduced the Thar Roxx, also known as the Thar five-door, with prices starting at Rs. 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The homegrown brand is set to commence test drives of the SUV on 14 September and ahead of this development, the car has started arriving at local dealers.

            Mahindra Thar Roxx Right Side View

            As seen in the images here, the Thar Roxx at a dealership is finished in a shade of Everest White. The unit in question is the AX7 diesel AT 4x4 version. Notably, the carmaker will announce the prices of the 4x4 variants on 3 October, which is also when bookings of the bigger Thar will begin on a pan-India level.

            Mahindra Thar Roxx Dashboard

            Following the commencement of bookings on 3 October, the deliveries of the new Thar Roxx are scheduled to start on 12 October (Dussehra). Customers of the Thar Roxx have an array of options to choose from, including two engines, four states of tune, two transmission options, 4x2 and 4x4 versions, seven colours, and six variants.

            Mahindra Thar Roxx
            MahindraThar Roxx ₹ 12.99 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Mahindra CarsUpcoming Mahindra Cars
            Mahindra | Thar Roxx | Mahindra Thar Roxx

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            BYD e6 facelift christened eMax 7; to be launched in India soon

            BYD e6 facelift christened eMax 7; to be launched in India soon

            By Jay Shah09/11/2024 16:54:27

            The BYD eMax 7 will be launched in India soon.

            MG Windsor EV launched in India at Rs. 9.99 lakh

            MG Windsor EV launched in India at Rs. 9.99 lakh

            By Aditya Nadkarni09/11/2024 13:31:29

            Powered by a 38kWh battery pack paired with a single electric motor.

            MG Windsor EV prices to be announced tomorrow

            MG Windsor EV prices to be announced tomorrow

            By Jay Shah09/10/2024 17:43:40

            The MG Windsor EV prices will be revealed tomorrow.

            Mahindra Thar Roxx reaches local dealerships; test drives to begin soon

            Mahindra Thar Roxx reaches local dealerships; test drives to begin soon

            By Aditya Nadkarni09/10/2024 11:44:32

            The prices of the 4x4 versions will be announced next month.

            Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG India launch on 12 September

            Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG India launch on 12 September

            By Jay Shah09/09/2024 18:30:27

            The Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG will be launched in India on 12 September, 2024.

            Hyundai introduces Alcazar facelift; prices in India start at Rs. 14.99 lakh

            Hyundai introduces Alcazar facelift; prices in India start at Rs. 14.99 lakh

            By Aditya Nadkarni09/09/2024 12:56:41

            Powered by the same 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and diesel engines.

            Hyundai introduces new E+ variant in Venue with a sunroof

            Hyundai introduces new E+ variant in Venue with a sunroof

            By Aditya Nadkarni09/08/2024 12:06:16

            It is priced at Rs. 8.23 lakh (ex-showroom).

            Featured Cars

            Tata Curvv

            Tata Curvv

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Alcazar

            Hyundai Alcazar

            ₹ 14.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            ₹ 12.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.51 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            ₹ 7.00 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Kia New Carnival

            Kia New Carnival

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            Kia New EV9

            Kia New EV9

            ₹ 90.00 Lakh - 1.20 Crore

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            Mercedes-Benz New E-Class

            Mercedes-Benz New E-Class

            ₹ 80.00 - 90.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            BYD eMAX 7 (e6 facelift)

            BYD eMAX 7 (e6 facelift)

            ₹ 30.00 - 32.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            MG Gloster facelift

            MG Gloster facelift

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2024
            Hyundai Tucson facelift

            Hyundai Tucson facelift

            ₹ 29.00 - 36.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2024
            Volkswagen ID.4

            Volkswagen ID.4

            ₹ 50.00 - 60.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2024
            MG Windsor EV

            MG Windsor EV

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Alcazar

            Hyundai Alcazar

            ₹ 14.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV

            Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV

            ₹ 2.25 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Curvv

            Tata Curvv

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maserati GranTurismo

            Maserati GranTurismo

            ₹ 2.72 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars