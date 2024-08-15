Mahindra Thar Roxx prices and variant details revealed

The details and prices of the selected variants of Thar Roxx have been revealed.

The Thar Roxx with petrol and diesel engines will be offered in MX1, MX3, MX5, AX5L, and AX7L variants.

In terms of dimensions, the Thar Roxx gets added length, a longer wheelbase measuring 2,850mm along with a boot space of 447 litres. It comes equipped with a panoramic sunroof, sound system by Harman Kardon, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, auto-dimming IRVM, reclining rear seats, cooled front seats, level 2 ADAS, and power folding ORVMs.

The updated 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine now develops 173bhp and 380Nm of torque whereas the 2.2-litre diesel has been retuned to churn out 173bhp and 370Nm of peak torque. Both are offered with six-speed manual and six-speed torque converter automatic gearboxes in rear-wheel-drive and 4x4 configurations.

The Thar Roxx is a direct rival to the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Force Gurkha five-door.

