    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Mahindra Thar Roxx mileage revealed

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Monday 26 August 2024,19:44 PM IST

            If you are planning on buying the Mahindra Thar Roxx and want to know the mileage of the diesel powertrain, we have tested the SUV in real-world conditions.

            Mahindra Thar Roxx Engine Shot

            The Thar Roxx is offered with 2.2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engines with manual and automatic gearboxes. We have tested the 4x2 diesel mill paired with a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

            Mahindra Thar Roxx Right Rear Three Quarter

            Mahindra claims an ARAI-claimed mileage of 15.20kmpl for the diesel engine whereas the petrol iteration is claimed to deliver 12.40kmpl. In our real-world test cycle, the diesel automatic returned a fuel efficiency of 10.82kmpl in the city loop and 15.44kmpl when out on the highway.

            Mahindra Thar Roxx
            MahindraThar Roxx ₹ 12.99 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Mahindra CarsUpcoming Mahindra Cars
            Mahindra | Thar Roxx | Mahindra Thar Roxx

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Mahindra Thar Roxx mileage revealed

            Mahindra Thar Roxx mileage revealed

            By Jay Shah08/26/2024 19:44:52

            We have tested Mahindra Thar's real-world mileage with a diesel automatic.

            Hyundai Alcazar facelift interior revealed

            Hyundai Alcazar facelift interior revealed

            By Haji Chakralwale08/26/2024 17:42:01

            Hyundai India has revealed the interior of the upcoming Alcazar facelift.

            Hyundai Alcazar facelift to be offered in four variants and nine colours

            Hyundai Alcazar facelift to be offered in four variants and nine colours

            By Haji Chakralwale08/24/2024 12:22:52

            Hyundai Alcazar facelift is available to book for a token amount of Rs. 25,000.

            Tata Nexon CNG to be offered with 2 gearboxes

            Tata Nexon CNG to be offered with 2 gearboxes

            By Jay Shah08/24/2024 12:06:31

            The Tata Nexon CNG will be offered with manual and automatic gearboxes.

            Citroen C3 automatic gearbox introduced; more features added

            Citroen C3 automatic gearbox introduced; more features added

            By Jay Shah08/23/2024 14:19:44

            The Citroen C3 turbo variants are now available with an automatic gearbox.

            Hyundai Alcazar facelift bookings open in India

            Hyundai Alcazar facelift bookings open in India

            By Haji Chakralwale08/22/2024 21:37:19

            Hyundai India has officially commenced the bookings of the Alcazar facelift.

            Audi Q8 facelift launched in India at Rs. 1.17 crore

            Audi Q8 facelift launched in India at Rs. 1.17 crore

            By Jay Shah08/22/2024 12:09:40

            Audi India has launched the updated Q8 SUV at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 1.17 crore (ex-showroom).

            Featured Cars

            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            ₹ 12.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Citroen Basalt

            Citroen Basalt

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.51 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Exter

            Hyundai Exter

            ₹ 6.13 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Curvv

            Tata Curvv

            ₹ 15.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Mercedes-Benz EQS Maybach

            Mercedes-Benz EQS Maybach

            ₹ 3.05 - 3.75 Crore

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Hyundai Alcazar facelift

            Hyundai Alcazar facelift

            ₹ 17.00 - 22.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            MG Windsor EV

            MG Windsor EV

            ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            ₹ 7.00 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Kia New EV9

            Kia New EV9

            ₹ 90.00 Lakh - 1.20 Crore

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            Kia New Carnival

            Kia New Carnival

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            MG Gloster facelift

            MG Gloster facelift

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2024
            Audi Q8

            Audi Q8

            ₹ 1.17 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            ₹ 12.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Lamborghini Urus SE

            Lamborghini Urus SE

            ₹ 4.57 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Citroen Basalt

            Citroen Basalt

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz CLE cabriolet

            Mercedes-Benz CLE cabriolet

            ₹ 1.10 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars