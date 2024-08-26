Mahindra Thar Roxx mileage revealed

If you are planning on buying the Mahindra Thar Roxx and want to know the mileage of the diesel powertrain, we have tested the SUV in real-world conditions.

The Thar Roxx is offered with 2.2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engines with manual and automatic gearboxes. We have tested the 4x2 diesel mill paired with a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Mahindra claims an ARAI-claimed mileage of 15.20kmpl for the diesel engine whereas the petrol iteration is claimed to deliver 12.40kmpl. In our real-world test cycle, the diesel automatic returned a fuel efficiency of 10.82kmpl in the city loop and 15.44kmpl when out on the highway.

