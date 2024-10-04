    Recently Viewed
            Mahindra Thar Roxx logs 1.76 lakh bookings in 60 minutes

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Friday 04 October 2024,17:25 PM IST

            Mahindra opened the bookings for the Thar Roxx on 3 October at 11 am. The carmaker has now announced that the five-door SUV has garnered 1,76,218 bookings in one hour.

            Mahindra Thar Roxx Front Row Seats

            The deliveries of the Roxx will start from Dussehra and are available in MX1, MX3, MX5, AX3L, AX5L, and AX7L variants. The prices start from Rs. 12.99 lakh and go up to Rs. 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in petrol and diesel powertrains with manual and automatic gearboxes with the 4x4 configuration limited to the diesel automatic version.

            Starting January 2025, the Thar Roxx 4x4 variants will also be offered with a Mocha Brown interior theme.

            Mahindra Thar Roxx
            Mahindra Thar Roxx ₹ 12.99 Lakh Onwards
            All Mahindra CarsUpcoming Mahindra Cars
            Mahindra | Thar Roxx | Mahindra Thar Roxx

