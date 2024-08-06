    Recently Viewed
            Mahindra Thar Roxx interior revealed in new teaser

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Tuesday 06 August 2024,14:56 PM IST

            Mahindra has revealed a new teaser of the Thar Roxx revealing the interior and features of the upcoming SUV.

            Mahindra Thar Roxx Sunroof/Moonroof

            In the teaser, it confirms that the Roxx will come equipped with a panoramic sunroof, digital instrument cluster from the XUV700, a larger touchscreen infotainment system, and a sound system from Harman Kardon. The Thar Roxx will also get soft-touch materials on the dashboard, 360-degree camera, auto-dimming IRVM, and white colour leatherette upholstery.

            The Thar Roxx will be available in petrol and diesel engines with manual and automatic gearboxes with 4x4 as standard configuration. When launched on 15 August, the Thar Roxx will be a rival to the Force Gurkha and Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

