    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Mahindra Thar Roxx: Important dates to know

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Wednesday 21 August 2024,20:00 PM IST

            The Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x2 variants are available at a starting price of Rs. 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom). While the prices of 4x4 variants are yet to be announced, Mahindra has revealed a few important dates that you should note if you plan on buying the Roxx.

            Bookings

            If you are certain about buying the Thar Roxx, Mahindra will open the bookings for the Roxx on 3 October, 2024. The bookings will be open across all Mahindra dealerships and on the brand’s online portal.

            Test Drive

            If you want to test drive the Roxx before deciding, you can head to your nearest Mahindra dealership and drive the Roxx from 14 September.

            Mahindra Thar Roxx Right Rear Three Quarter

            Deliveries

            The deliveries of the Mahindra Thar Roxx will start from Dussehra, which is on 12 October. Mahindra has not confirmed whether the deliveries will be made in a phased manner or for all variants. However, we expect it to be known in the coming weeks.

            Prices of Thar 4x4

            Along with the bookings on 3 October, Mahindra will also announce the prices of 4x4 variants on 3 October, 2024.

            Mahindra Thar Roxx
            MahindraThar Roxx ₹ 14.99 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Mahindra CarsUpcoming Mahindra Cars
            Mahindra | Thar Roxx | Mahindra Thar Roxx

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Mahindra Thar Roxx: Important dates to know

            Mahindra Thar Roxx: Important dates to know

            By Jay Shah08/21/2024 19:11:30

            We detail the booking timeline, deliveries, and date of 4x4 prices of Mahindra Thar Roxx.

            MG Windsor EV to get a panoramic sunroof

            MG Windsor EV to get a panoramic sunroof

            By Jay Shah08/21/2024 18:58:12

            The new video teaser confirms a panoramic sunroof for the MG Windsor EV.

            Skoda new compact SUV named ‘Kylaq’

            Skoda new compact SUV named ‘Kylaq’

            By Haji Chakralwale08/21/2024 15:29:36

            Skoda India has revealed the name of its upcoming compact SUV, the Kylaq.

            Hyundai Alcazar facelift India launch on 9 September

            Hyundai Alcazar facelift India launch on 9 September

            By Jay Shah08/20/2024 16:41:57

            The new Hyundai Alcazar will make its India debut on 9 September.

            Maruti Alto K10 and S-Presso get ESP as standard

            Maruti Alto K10 and S-Presso get ESP as standard

            By Haji Chakralwale08/20/2024 14:39:46

            Maruti Suzuki has improved the safety suite of its entry-level hatchback, the Alto K10 and the S-Presso. Both the models now get the Electronic Stability Program (ESP) as standard across the range.

            Citroen C3 now gets an automatic gearbox

            Citroen C3 now gets an automatic gearbox

            By Haji Chakralwale08/19/2024 16:49:37

            Citroen C3 hatchback now gets a six-speed automatic torque converter gearbox.

            Kia Clavis spied testing; interior revealed

            Kia Clavis spied testing; interior revealed

            By Jay Shah08/19/2024 16:38:25

            The interior of the upcoming Kia Clavis has been spied.

            Featured Cars

            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            ₹ 14.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Citroen Basalt

            Citroen Basalt

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.51 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Curvv EV

            Tata Curvv EV

            ₹ 17.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Audi Q8 facelift

            Audi Q8 facelift

            ₹ 1.25 - 1.50 Crore

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            Tata Curvv

            Tata Curvv

            ₹ 15.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Mercedes-Benz EQS Maybach

            Mercedes-Benz EQS Maybach

            ₹ 3.05 - 3.75 Crore

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Hyundai Alcazar facelift

            Hyundai Alcazar facelift

            ₹ 17.00 - 22.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            MG Windsor EV

            MG Windsor EV

            ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            ₹ 7.00 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Kia New EV9

            Kia New EV9

            ₹ 90.00 Lakh - 1.20 Crore

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            Kia New Carnival

            Kia New Carnival

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            ₹ 14.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Lamborghini Urus SE

            Lamborghini Urus SE

            ₹ 4.57 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Citroen Basalt

            Citroen Basalt

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe

            Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe

            ₹ 1.10 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz CLE cabriolet

            Mercedes-Benz CLE cabriolet

            ₹ 1.10 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars