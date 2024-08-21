Mahindra Thar Roxx: Important dates to know

The Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x2 variants are available at a starting price of Rs. 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom). While the prices of 4x4 variants are yet to be announced, Mahindra has revealed a few important dates that you should note if you plan on buying the Roxx.

Bookings

If you are certain about buying the Thar Roxx, Mahindra will open the bookings for the Roxx on 3 October, 2024. The bookings will be open across all Mahindra dealerships and on the brand’s online portal.

Test Drive

If you want to test drive the Roxx before deciding, you can head to your nearest Mahindra dealership and drive the Roxx from 14 September.

Deliveries

The deliveries of the Mahindra Thar Roxx will start from Dussehra, which is on 12 October. Mahindra has not confirmed whether the deliveries will be made in a phased manner or for all variants. However, we expect it to be known in the coming weeks.

Prices of Thar 4x4

Along with the bookings on 3 October, Mahindra will also announce the prices of 4x4 variants on 3 October, 2024.

