Mahindra Thar Roxx Gets Quad-channel Dolby Atmos

Mahindra has been one of the few brands to provide a beyond-barebones experience with their recent slew of SUVs. This time around, the AX7L variant of the Thar Roxx gets a four-channel Dolby Atmos sound system. This will enable a superior audio experience inside the cabin. The infotainment system now gets Gaana integrated for a seamless audio experience.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is the brand's 4WD off-roader. Powered by 2.0 and 2.2-litre petrol and diesel motors paired with manual and automatic transmission systems, it churns out power figures of up to 174bhp and 380Nm. Offering an optional 2WD configuration as well, cruising at triple-digit speeds with this SUV is no slouch. The carmaker has also amped up its production in order to abate wait times. The Thar Roxx starts at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 11.99 lakh.

