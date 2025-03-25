Mahindra Thar Roxx Gets New Mocha Grey Theme: Ivory White Discontinued

Mahindra recently updated the interior theme of the 4x2 variants of the Thar Roxx. The erstwhile Ivory White theme has been substituted for a Mocha Grey interior as standard.

The Ivory White ouster comes in response to consumer complaints about the light shade being easy to soil. Earlier, Mahindra also updated the 4x4 variants of the model with a Mocha Brown shade as a response to consumer feedback.

While the updates made to the internal colourways have not caused price revisions, Mahindra is set to hike the prices of its entire range from April.

