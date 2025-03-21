Mahindra Thar Roxx Gets New Features

Mahindra has rejigged the feature list of the Thar Roxx SUV. It now gets three new features for 2025.

The Thar Roxx is now offered with keyless entry, aero wipers, and a sliding armrest for the co-driver. Besides this, the Roxx continues to be offered with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, cooled front seats, Harman Kardon stereo system, panoramic sunroof, and Level 2 ADAS.

Furthermore, the Roxx is also offered with a Mocha Brown interior for 2025, along with a White theme. The engine options continue carrying same 2.0-litre turbo petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines, paired with manual and automatic gearboxes.

