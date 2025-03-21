    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Mahindra Thar Roxx Gets New Features

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Friday 21 March 2025,16:42 PM IST

            Mahindra has rejigged the feature list of the Thar Roxx SUV. It now gets three new features for 2025.

            The Thar Roxx is now offered with keyless entry, aero wipers, and a sliding armrest for the co-driver. Besides this, the Roxx continues to be offered with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, cooled front seats, Harman Kardon stereo system, panoramic sunroof, and Level 2 ADAS.

            Mahindra Thar Roxx Dashboard

            Furthermore, the Roxx is also offered with a Mocha Brown interior for 2025, along with a White theme. The engine options continue carrying same 2.0-litre turbo petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines, paired with manual and automatic gearboxes.

            Mahindra Thar Roxx
            MahindraThar Roxx ₹ 12.99 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Mahindra CarsUpcoming Mahindra Cars
            Mahindra | Thar Roxx | Mahindra Thar Roxx

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Mahindra Cars to get Expensive by 3 Per Cent From April

            Mahindra Cars to get Expensive by 3 Per Cent From April

            By Jay Shah03/22/2025 09:05:48

            All Mahindra SUVs to get expensive from April 2025.

            Mahindra XEV 9e Delivery Starts in India

            Mahindra XEV 9e Delivery Starts in India

            By Dwij Bhandut03/21/2025 18:15:35

            Mahindra XEV 9e is equipped with LFP battery packs, getting 59kWh and 79kWh options.

            Mahindra Thar Roxx Gets New Features

            Mahindra Thar Roxx Gets New Features

            By Jay Shah03/21/2025 16:42:23

            Mahindra Thar Roxx benefits from 3 new features.

            2025 BMW 3 Series LWB Gets Diesel Variant: Prices Start at Rs. 62 Lakh

            2025 BMW 3 Series LWB Gets Diesel Variant: Prices Start at Rs. 62 Lakh

            By Dwij Bhandut03/20/2025 11:51:01

            2025 BMW 3 Series LWB now gets both petrol and diesel powertrains

            Hyundai India to Hike Car Prices from April 2025

            Hyundai India to Hike Car Prices from April 2025

            By Jay Shah03/20/2025 10:17:30

            Hyundai cars to become expensive by up to 3 per cent from April 2025.

            2025 MG Comet introduced

            2025 MG Comet introduced

            By Jay Shah03/19/2025 14:36:31

            2025 MG Comet EV introduced with new features.

            Kia India Announces 3 Per Cent Price Hike, Effective April 2025

            Kia India Announces 3 Per Cent Price Hike, Effective April 2025

            By Dwij Bhandut03/19/2025 10:19:04

            This hike would be Kia Corp's second revision for India in 2025.

            Featured Cars

            Mahindra XUV700

            Mahindra XUV700

            ₹ 13.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.11 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.52 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Aston Martin Vanquish

            Aston Martin Vanquish

            ₹ 6.00 - 7.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            Tata Harrier EV

            Tata Harrier EV

            ₹ 24.00 - 28.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            MG M9 EV

            MG M9 EV

            ₹ 1.00 - 1.10 Crore

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

            ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            MG Cyberster

            MG Cyberster

            ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            Mahindra XEV 7e

            Mahindra XEV 7e

            ₹ 21.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            Skoda New Kodiaq

            Skoda New Kodiaq

            ₹ 45.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680

            Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680

            ₹ 4.20 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Volvo XC90

            Volvo XC90

            ₹ 1.03 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW 3 Series LWB

            BMW 3 Series LWB

            ₹ 62.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BYD Sealion 7

            BYD Sealion 7

            ₹ 48.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Audi RS Q8 Performance

            Audi RS Q8 Performance

            ₹ 2.49 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars