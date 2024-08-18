    Recently Viewed
            Mahindra Thar Roxx colour options detailed

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Sunday 18 August 2024,10:30 AM IST

            The bookings for Mahindra Thar Roxx will commence from 2 October. The test drives will start from 14 September and if you are planning on buying one, we have listed the colour options below.

            Mahindra Thar Roxx Right Side View

            All Thar Roxx are offered dual-tone colour options that include, a blacked-out roof and D-pillar as standard. The exterior hues include Tango Red, Stealth Black, Nebula Blue, Burnt Sienna, Everest White, Battleship Grey, and Deep Forest. Out of these, the brown, blue, green, and grey shades are new whereas the others are also offered with the three-door Thar.

            Mahindra Thar Roxx Right Side View

            The prices of Thar Roxx start at Rs. 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in MX1, MX3, MX5, AX5L, and AX7L variants in RWD and 4WD configurations.

            Mahindra Thar Roxx colour options detailed

